Newly engaged? Use this timeline to plan your wedding from 12 months out to the big day

A newly engaged couple may hold off on wedding planning for a few weeks to a few months.

Some couples, however, begin making their plans immediately following a romantic proposal.

Because weddings are time-consuming to plan, brides and grooms often get started by choosing a date and a venue rather quickly.

FIVE CRAZY WEDDING STORIES FROM 2023 THAT STAND OUT FROM THE REST: ‘LIFE IS TOO SHORT’

And some big decisions even take the planning from thrilling to agonizing.

Luckily, many expert sources agree on when to choose various wedding planning aspects in order to maximize organization and limit stress.

"I think it's just important to have fun and to enjoy the process," Alison Hotchkiss, author, wedding planner and principal of Alison Events, a Bay Area event planning and design firm, told Fox News Digital.

"And as soon as it's not fun, and you're not enjoying it, stop, sit back, take a moment and just try to reflect on why you're getting married and the person that you're marrying."

Often, couples find that one year of planning is sufficient. Some, though, need much less time and some need much more, depending on the intricate details of their big day.

"I would suggest that couples start planning their wedding about a year out from the time they'd like to get married. Some couples come to us eight months out, some come 14 months out, but a year is a good amount of time to start thinking about the where, and what place," Hotchkiss said.

4 TIPS TO SURVIVE A WEDDING AND THRIVE IN A MARRIAGE

Many wedding content sources, such as Emily Post, Brides and The Knot, highlight items to start planning a year in advance.

These include selecting the style and theme of your wedding, a ceremony and reception location, hiring a wedding planner, caterer, florist, photographer and entertainment, organizing a rough guest list and determining a budget.

Some couples don't hire a wedding planner until after they've selected a venue. However, Hotchkiss noted that having a wedding planner signed on earlier can be beneficial.

"Typically, clients will hire us around the same time they're starting to think through their wedding. I think there's a misconception that they should find their venue, and then the wedding planner, but we actually add quite a bit of value in terms of helping them figure out where they're going to get married, and what properties would be the best in terms of identifying locations," Hotchkiss said.

CREATIVE BRIDESMAID PROPOSALS TO POP THE QUESTION TO YOUR BRIDAL PARTY

One vital step in the wedding process is mailing out "save the dates" and invitations for the wedding date. Hotchkiss said that save the dates especially should be thought about pretty early on in the wedding process.

"We've kind of shifted things over the years. A ‘save the date’ should really be heading out the door as soon as you've identified a date and a location," Hotchkiss said.

Things like choosing your wedding dress, booking a honeymoon location and planning accommodations for out-of-town guests are among the important things to do anywhere from nine to 12 months before the wedding.

As you edge closer to the six-month mark, this is a good time to start ordering bridesmaid dresses, getting the rehearsal dinner scheduled and selecting attire for the groom.

Hotchkiss noted that thinking about transportation is an element you may want to consider sooner rather than later. If there are other events happening at the same time as your wedding, it could be difficult to lock down transportation later in the process.

Later in the wedding process is usually when wedding invitations are sent out. They are typically sent a couple of months before the day, but they can be sent out even earlier, especially in the case of a destination wedding.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Invitations — I would say the Emily Post response would be six to eight weeks out, but I feel like these days, especially if you're doing a destination wedding, that having an invitation three months prior to the wedding date with an RSVP, potentially a month to even two months in advance, is not an uncommon thing," Hotchkiss said.

"Again, with destinations, there's so much to plan and so many logistics around that weekend that I think it's good to get that information in sooner than later."

Things like obtaining a marriage license, doing a final walk-through of the venue and finalizing seating are all steps that can be taken just a month or two from the wedding.

Hotchkiss noted one important aspect that couples often forget to consider is wedding insurance. Wedding insurance can come in handy when an unexpected situation strikes.

"A hurricane could blow through and take your venue out, or there could be delays in air travel due to something that's happening on the other side of the world, so I think insurance is a good piece," Hotchkiss said.

"Also picking up a general liability umbrella policy to cover yourself and anything from a drunk driver to a vendor crashing into a fence to really anything. I think having those additional layers of protection is something that's worth looking into."

Overall, wedding planning can be a really exciting experience for you and your future spouse. Hotchkiss highlighted tips for couples regarding keeping the planning as stress-free as possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of the tips that I would give a couple is to just really try and have fun with it. I think there's a lot of pressure around securing the date. Once the date is locked in, I think couples can really sit back and relax," Hotchkiss said.

"Hire a wedding planner," she also said. "It's such a great opportunity to invest in someone who's going to help you throughout the process."

"They're also kind of a middleman between potential conflict with you and your parents or you and your fiancé's parents," Hotchkiss continued.

"I think that having a planner is really a great opportunity if you can afford it — and if you're not able to afford it, then pick up a book. There are plenty of books. I've written several books on wedding planning and organizing," she added.

"By no means can you not do it yourself. There are lots of tips out there on how to do it. It's just nice to have a person, a third party there to help you through the process."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.