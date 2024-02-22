Beyond the registry: Unique wedding gifts couples will love

There is often confusion about what to buy as wedding gifts.

The easiest approach is to pluck something straight from a registry. There is nothing wrong with this approach.

After all, a wedding registry is stocked with ideas the couple wants or needs. So, picking a gift from that list ensures that you're getting the bride and groom something that they'll actually use.

That said, if you want to go beyond the registry, it's important to put a good amount of thought into it and purchase something that makes sense for the couple.

If you are in need of wedding gift inspiration, read on to gather ideas on what you can purchase the happy couple for their wedding.

Household items such as kitchen appliances are a common wedding gift. You can put a twist on a classic by giving a more personalized item.

Etsy is a great place to explore personalized wedding gifts.

Something as simple as a cutting board can be made more unique with a little engraving.

You could also give the couple a beautiful custom sign to hang in their home, a piece of artwork to hang over their bed or a doormat to place at the entrance of their home.

A framed wedding invitation is a keepsake the bride and groom can cherish forever.

You can pay a company to put together a decorative frame for you or you can buy the supplies to do this yourself.

After exchanging vows and saying "I do," many couples embark on a romantic honeymoon to celebrate their love.

One thing they may not think about asking for as a wedding gift is a brand-new set of luggage to take with them.

It's helpful to invest in a quality luggage set, since cheaper luggage can quickly get ruined after maneuvering through the airport.

Hard-shell suitcases are a good option to maintain good condition and keep everything protected inside.

Many brands sell suitcase sets. This gift is sure to be put to use.

Game night is a fun way for couples to relax and unwind.

Relationship games in particular can help couples continue to connect and answer both fun and serious questions, depending on the game you choose.

Popular relationship games include The Couples Game, Let's Get Deep and the couples' edition of We're Not Really Strangers.

The newly married couple is going to need a safe place to put expensive rings when they aren't wearing them.

Consider giving a personalized ring dish where they can safely place their jewelry.

You can get the ring holder customized with their full names, initials and even the date of their wedding.

You can also get other elements engraved, like flowers or an artistic scene representing where they are from, where they got married or where they are going on their honeymoon.

These dishes can be customized for the couple and are a practical item they will use time and time again.

Did you know you could give subscriptions as gifts? If there is a service you know they would love, but don't have, you can give it as a gift.

If they have mentioned wanting to try out a streaming service like Netflix, Apple TV+ or Hulu, you can purchase physical or digital gift cards.

You can also get the bride and groom a membership to Amazon Prime so they can enjoy free and fast shipping on the products they purchase.

HelloFresh gift cards are another great option for newlyweds to help make nightly cooking a little easier.

You can purchase gift cards for many travel services, like Airbnb, Delta, Hotels.com and Southwest.

If the bride and groom love to travel, consider a gift card to help fund their next getaway.

