Wedding ceremony delayed due to a pair of fighting kangaroos: ‘Right in the gut’

A bride and groom about to be married may not have gotten a kick out of this.

A couple's wedding ceremony was delayed when two kangaroos were spotted fighting near the venue.

The Jervis Bay, New South Wales, wedding was about to begin when wedding guests spotted two kangaroos fighting off to the side.

A video captures the moment the large kangaroos were seen on their large and powerful hind legs, fighting each other.

As a result of the fight, the wedding ceremony was temporarily delayed.

Videographer and commentator Mitch Churi can be heard talking about the encounter.

At one point, he jokes about the timing of the incident — wedding day.

"Weddings are all fun and games until some of the guests start to fight," he said.

In the video, the two kangaroos can be seen standing on their hind legs and attacking one another.

One kangaroo even went for the gut of the other kangaroo.

"Right in the gut," said the videographer.

The crowd of wedding guests was apparently completely fixated on the fight.

"Everybody stopped looking for the bride and groom and spent 20 minutes watching the fight," he said.

After the kangaroos calmed down and left the area — the ceremony then began.