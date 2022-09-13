Michigan man proposes to his girlfriend with a Sweetgreen salad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A marriage proposal is often considered one of the best days of someone’s life — but most people don’t expect it to happen at 2 p.m. on a Thursday.

For 32-year-old Sloane Wolf, this was definitely the case.

On a Thursday afternoon in early September, Wolf was in the middle of a work call when her then-boyfriend, Leslie Rosenberg, brought in her favorite Sweetgreen salad for lunch.

"My jaw dropped, and I looked at him like he was crazy," Wolf said in a phone interview with Fox News Digital.

Her typical kale Caesar salad looked nothing of the sort.

Instead, the bowl was filled with roses and had one particularly sparkly ring in the center.

Wolf said Rosenberg was sitting across the room smiling before coming over to her and getting down on one knee.

"My hair was in a bun. I was in my sweatpants."

Thankfully, Wolf was muted on her call and quickly hung up the phone.

After hanging up the phone and celebrating for a moment, Rosenberg told Wolf to cancel the rest of her workday because a photographer would be arriving soon to take pictures to mark the occasion.

"My hair was in a bun. I was in my sweatpants. Doesn’t get more impromptu than that," she said.

But the Sweetgreen salad at-home proposal was not always the plan.

When the original vacation engagement plans fell through, Rosenberg knew he had to come up with an alternative quickly.

After speaking with Wolf’s mother about the situation, Rosenberg said it was she — who knew about her obsession with the restaurant — actually came up with the idea.

"Everyone thought it was a good idea and that she would be surprised, so it was just a matter of execution at that point," he said.

The couple met back in 2020 on a dating app after both being in Birmingham, Mich. during quarantine.

Wolf had plans to move to Colorado when she matched with Rosenberg the day before the big move.

Within eight months, Wolf moved back to Michigan.

When asked if Sweetgreen would be a part of their wedding, the couple isn’t ruling it out.

"An engagement gift [from them] would be really nice," she said.