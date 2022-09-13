Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Michigan man proposes to his girlfriend with a Sweetgreen salad

Sloane Wolf was expecting a salad for lunch when she received a much better surprise

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
A wave crashes a wedding in Hawaii Video

A wave crashes a wedding in Hawaii

A newlyweds wedding ceremony in Hawaii was interrupted Saturday by a series of waves brought on by Tropical Storm Darby. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A marriage proposal is often considered one of the best days of someone’s life — but most people don’t expect it to happen at 2 p.m. on a Thursday. 

For 32-year-old Sloane Wolf, this was definitely the case. 

On a Thursday afternoon in early September, Wolf was in the middle of a work call when her then-boyfriend, Leslie Rosenberg, brought in her favorite Sweetgreen salad for lunch. 

COUPLES SAY KEY TO HAPPY MARRIAGE IS THE ‘2-2-2 RULE'

"My jaw dropped, and I looked at him like he was crazy," Wolf said in a phone interview with Fox News Digital. 

Wolf's typical Sweetgreen order looked nothing like a salad as she opened it at her desk. 

Wolf's typical Sweetgreen order looked nothing like a salad as she opened it at her desk.  (SeeSaw Studios Photography)

Her typical kale Caesar salad looked nothing of the sort. 

Instead, the bowl was filled with roses and had one particularly sparkly ring in the center. 

Wolf said Rosenberg was sitting across the room smiling before coming over to her and getting down on one knee. 

"My hair was in a bun. I was in my sweatpants."

Thankfully, Wolf was muted on her call and quickly hung up the phone. 

OHIO COUPLE CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAYS, 79 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: ‘BEEN A GOOD LIFE’

After hanging up the phone and celebrating for a moment, Rosenberg told Wolf to cancel the rest of her workday because a photographer would be arriving soon to take pictures to mark the occasion.

The couple canceled the rest of their work day to celebrate the occasion. 

The couple canceled the rest of their work day to celebrate the occasion.  (SeeSaw Studios Photography)

"My hair was in a bun. I was in my sweatpants. Doesn’t get more impromptu than that," she said. 

But the Sweetgreen salad at-home proposal was not always the plan.

When the original vacation engagement plans fell through, Rosenberg knew he had to come up with an alternative quickly. 

COUPLES TURN TO ECO-FRIENDLY WEDDING ELEMENTS AS SUSTAINABILITY GROWS MORE POPULAR: REPORT

After speaking with Wolf’s mother about the situation, Rosenberg said it was she — who knew about her obsession with the restaurant — actually came up with the idea. 

Rosenberg and Wolf met via a dating app during the pandemic. 

Rosenberg and Wolf met via a dating app during the pandemic.  (SeeSaw Studios Photography)

"Everyone thought it was a good idea and that she would be surprised, so it was just a matter of execution at that point," he said. 

The couple met back in 2020 on a dating app after both being in Birmingham, Mich. during quarantine. 

Wolf had plans to move to Colorado when she matched with Rosenberg the day before the big move. 

Within eight months, Wolf moved back to Michigan. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if Sweetgreen would be a part of their wedding, the couple isn’t ruling it out. 

"An engagement gift [from them] would be really nice," she said. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 