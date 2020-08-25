Wedding cake decorator seemingly mishears request, creates hilarious message instead

“Why’s there a wedding?”

That’s the question that was written in bright green icing for one couple who ordered a white wedding cake, a photo recently shared to Reddit shows.

The cake snapshot was taken from a wedding vendor’s Facebook post about their clients getting the strange question decorated onto the celebratory dessert.

“This is why you hire professionals,” the vendor wrote, whose identity was redacted from the post. “My clients bought this from our local grocery store bakery... It's supposed to say ‘Wiser Wedding.’”

“This will be their wedding horror story for sure,” the vendor concluded.

The miscommunication may have not been what the marrying couple expected, but it has entertained most of the anonymous users under the “Wedding Shaming” and “Face Palm” subreddits.

“As if the lime green icing wasn’t enough,” one user by the name of CoconutAndLime wrote, which received more than 250 upvotes in the Wedding Shaming forum.

“I don’t know, with the current state of things, I feel this is a legitimate question,” another user theorized. “Maybe the store staff did too…”

“As a person who works in a grocery store bakery.... I've seen some things,” someone else commented. “It's real weird what people will want for their weddings on the cheap.”

It’s not immediately clear whether the mystery couple was able to get a replacement cake or refund before they walked down the aisle.