Washington moms fight wokeism with new parenting book: ‘Don’t have to be victims’

Woke culture is running rampant in many blue states across the country — with woke ideologies finding their way into schools and curricula.

Two moms from Seattle, Washington, say they're aiming to change this narrative — and are teaching other parents how to fight some of the radical ideas they say their children are being exposed to in school.

Authors Katy Faust and Stacy Manning joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday, May 25, to discuss their book and the ways in which parents can guide their kids through today's challenging landscape.

Faust said that although it may seem like children are set up for failure, kids don’t have to fall victim to a woke culture.

"The good news is your kids don’t have to be victims of the current cultural infection," she said.

Faust said it’s important to teach children how to be shapers of culture — saying they don’t need to be afraid of or consumed by today's woke culture.

In their new book, "Raising Conservative Kids in a Woke City: Teaching Historical, Economic and Biological Truth in a World of Lies," the moms share tips for how to balance protection and exposure for children.

"Your job as the parents is to saturate [children] in truth and beauty."

The "recipe" explains how parents should teach their children about various topics based on their age.

For example, Faust said parents of elementary school-aged kids should try to filter out as many woke ideas as possible.

"Your job as the parents is to saturate [children] in truth and beauty," she said.

She recommended exposing them to "as much of the good, true and beautiful as possible when it comes to economics, biology and history."

For parents of middle school-aged children, Faust recommended exposing them to lies of the world in a push for the child to evaluate the ideas on their own.

Manning said it’s important for parents to be the person their child reaches out to for advice.

"Most importantly, you need to be the person your child comes to in school situations, friend situations … You need to be the expert to your child," she said.

Parents should adopt a "no-flinch" rule as well to ensure that children seek their parents’ advice and approval, said Manning.