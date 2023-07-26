Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Warnings against 'loud quitting,' plus 100-year-old veteran flies again

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
resignation letter from business split

Job experts agree that loud quitting is not a recommended approach to resigning. (iStock)

BURNING BRIDGES  Experts in human resource are sounding off on the potentially damning act of "loud quitting" at work. Here's what to know. Continue reading...

BEING BARBIE – A California woman is a self-proclaimed "plus-sized" Barbie doll and is proud of it. Continue reading...

'LIVE TO FLY' – A 100-year-old Navy veteran airman flies again on a vintage World War II biplane. Check out his fascinating story. Continue reading...

Don Muncy and Dream Flights

Dream Flights offers flights to veterans on vintage World War II pilot-training biplanes. World War II Navy veteran Don Muncy, 100, is shown on the right right during his flight on July 25, 2023. (Courtesy the Ohio Masonic Communities)

'STAFF' MEETING – Is music the secret to better productivity in the workplace? Some experts believe so. Here's why. Continue reading... 

PLEASE PICK ME! – A French bulldog wound up in an arcade claw machine. See the video...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Janice Dean shares a memorable weather event — plus advice for all those considering parenthood. Continue reading...

Dana Perino's short questions for Janice Dean

In this week's "Short questions with Dana Perino," senior meteorologist Janice Dean reveals why social media is both a blessing and a curse — and how her MS diagnosis has allowed her to connect with others. (Fox News)

CLICK INSTALL – Choosing the right apps on your phone may be a difficult decision. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares six must-have apps that every person should download. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

