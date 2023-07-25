Make the most of your summer with these 6 must-have apps

Summer is the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and try new things. There are so many apps out there that can help you discover exciting new experiences. I totally get it, though. With the sheer number of apps available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right ones. But don't fret. I've got you covered.

If you're planning on traveling, cooking up delicious meals and meeting new people this summer, you're in for a treat. I've already done some digging and found six amazing apps that will totally enhance your summer adventures. These apps are tailor-made for your interests and goals.

Imagine discovering the best travel destinations, whipping up mouthwatering summer recipes and making new connections with people. It's all within reach with these fantastic apps. So, let's get ready to have the best summer ever. Grab your sunscreen, and let's dive into these incredible apps to make the most of your summer fun in the sun.

1. ChatGPT

iPhone: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: This app comes out this week, and you can pre-register to download it.

This popular AI-powered app is not just a regular virtual assistant; it's your ultimate summer buddy. You can ask ChatGPT anything related to the season, from the best beach destinations to the coolest outdoor activities. Planning a summer vacation has never been easier.

Picture this; you've got your vacation dates locked in, and now you're ready to embark on an unforgettable journey. Simply provide ChatGPT with your travel dates, dreamy destinations and any other preferences you might have, and let the AI magic unfold.

Want to experience the breathtaking beauty of the Caribbean beaches? ChatGPT will curate the perfect itinerary, suggesting sun-soaked islands to visit, water sports to try and local delicacies to savor. Need to know the top surfing spots in California? ChatGPT has you covered with insider tips and the best surfing schools around. But wait, there's more! Need to find the most picturesque hiking trails in the mountains? ChatGPT will lead the way to hidden gems and breathtaking viewpoints.

Whether you're planning a road trip with friends, a romantic getaway with your partner, or a fun-filled family vacation, ChatGPT will ensure your summer adventure is nothing short of extraordinary. So, before you head out on your next summer escapade, don't forget to download the ChatGPT app.

2. Bing Chat

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.3 stars (at time of publishing)

While we were on the subject of using AI technology to help plan our summer activities and travel, I think it's worth mentioning Bing Chat. Unlike ChatGPT, whose information is current only up to 2021, Bing is constantly updated with the latest information.

It's a great tool for searching for popular destinations, finding the best deals on flights and hotels, and discovering fun things to do in the area that you’re visiting. You can also use Bing to find local events, festivals and concerts near you. In addition, Bing can help you find the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment options in your destination. With Bing, you’ll have all the information you need to make the most of your summer.

3. SuperCook

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

The goal of the SuperCook recipe app is to make cooking a breeze for anyone who loves experimenting in the kitchen. Say goodbye to kitchen dilemmas and embrace the summer culinary adventure with the app's recipe generator.

Simply input all the fresh and vibrant ingredients stocked in your fridge and pantry, and SuperCook will work its magic, presenting you with a plethora of recipes and meal ideas perfect for the summer vibes.

With the SuperCook recipe app, not only will you savor the taste of delicious meals, but you'll also make the most of your summer produce, ensuring minimal food waste and extra savings. Our app will save you precious time, leaving you with more moments to enjoy the sun-soaked days.

And as you whip up delightful dishes, you'll also enhance your cooking skills, becoming a true summer chef extraordinaire. So, get ready to explore the world of summer flavors with SuperCook by your side.

4. Meetup

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

The Meetup app is a fantastic tool to make the most of your summer. Whether you're looking to explore new interests, make new friends or engage in fun activities, Meetup has got you covered.

First, download the app and create your profile, highlighting your interests and hobbies. Then, use the app's search feature to find events and groups in your area that align with your passions. From hiking and outdoor adventures to book clubs and social gatherings, there's something for everyone.

RSVP to events that catch your eye, and don't hesitate to attend them solo – it's a great way to meet like-minded individuals. With Meetup, your summer will be filled with exciting opportunities and memorable experiences.

5. Trip Advisor

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Planning a trip this summer? Let me introduce you to your new travel BFF: the Trip Advisor app. This gem is like having a savvy travel guru in your pocket, ready to spill all the insider secrets.

Looking for the perfect beachfront retreat? Easy-peasy. Just type in your dream destination, and voilà, a plethora of reviews and stunning photos from fellow travelers will pop up, guiding you straight to paradise. Oh, and let's not forget about the foodies out there – Trip Advisor has your taste buds covered too.

Hunt down mouthwatering local eats with the help of dining reviews and recommendations. And as if that's not enough, discover thrilling activities, mesmerizing attractions and even off-the-beaten-path gems that will leave your summer tales legendary.

So, gear up for an unforgettable summer adventure with Trip Advisor as your trusty sidekick. Get ready to create memories, soak up the sun, and have a blast exploring the world – one fantastic trip at a time.

6. AllTrails

iPhone: 4.9 (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.8 (at time of publishing)

If you're looking for the great outdoors in a dream destination, the AllTrails app should be the first one you download before a trip this summer. Think of it as your trail genie granting all your summer wishes. Available for both iPhone and Android, there are over 400,000 trail maps accessible for you to use.

Find hiking, biking and running trails, or search for wheelchair or dog-friendly routes. You can read reviews from others who have already taken the route you're considering, thanks to the 50 million fellow users on the app.

You'll feel safer thanks to offline maps and wrong-turn alerts; plus, the app can record your routes so you can keep track of all the time you've spent outdoors. So, grab your sunblock, pack some snacks, and let the AllTrails adventure begin – summer, sun, and stunning trails await.

Stay safe with these five best personal locator beacons by heading to Cyberguy.com/Beacons.

Kurt's key takeaways

While it may seem like there are countless apps out there, I've narrowed it down to these six great ones to download and use this summer.

Whether you're planning an epic vacation, mastering your cooking skills, or wanting to meet new people, we've got the perfect apps to make your summer dreams come true. So, don't let this summer pass you by. Download these apps, and let's make it the best summer ever.

What is your favorite app from the list? Are there others you'd recommend as well? Let us know your thoughts and experiences by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

