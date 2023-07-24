Being Barbie: Woman is self-proclaimed 'plus-sized' Barbie doll and proud of it

A "plus-sized" woman — in her own words — claims she is a Barbie look-alike.

And she said she's gained confidence in herself by fully embracing her curves and practicing self-love.

Alyssa Marie Anderson, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, California, enjoys all things Barbie.

The professional makeup artist has a collection of 19 vintage Barbie dolls — and said she is her own version of the popular doll, as SWNS reported.

"I’m a plus-sized Barbie," she said. "Everyone can be Barbie."

Anderson wears a women’s size 16, SWNS reported.

She said that she always knew she was "fat," again in her own words — but said that doesn’t stop her from exuding confidence, just as Barbie does, she said.

The confidence, however, didn’t appear overnight for an artist who has over 536,000 Instagram followers.

Anderson said she used to hide her personality in "boring" and dark-colored clothes, as SWNS noted.

"As a plus-sized person, I was told not to wear colors or be bold, [but] I always loved color," she said.

Anderson said her husband, Shay, helped her find the self-love to start dressing more boldly and being her true self.

"I had put pressure on myself to look good for him," she recalled to SWNS.

After spending years with that consistent pressure, Anderson said she realized that her husband Shay already loved who she was.

"He said I’m 100% the body type he’s always known he wanted," she said.

Her husband, a 35-year-old HVAC technician, helped her let go of the pressure to be perfect, she noted — saying she now embraces all things pink, including dyeing her hair that color.

Now, the Barbie look-alike says she is always challenging herself to step outside the box and to try wearing things she never would have thought to do 10 years ago, according to SWNS.

"I get so many compliments now that I have embraced who I am," she said.

Anderson noted that although strangers will make comments about her weight, they can’t change her or throw her off, she said.

"Strangers can’t affect my confidence," she said.

Her one piece of advice for those struggling with body confidence is simple.

"It’s never too late to love yourself," she said.

Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" premiered in theaters on July 21, with critics praising the film for its "feminist" focus.

With a 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication time, the film has received reviews mentioning the confidence shown by the Barbie characters.

TheWrap said the movie "delivers a fierce feminist statement dressed in pink" — while The Globe and Mail declared the film "the most captivating and unwaveringly feminist summer blockbuster ever to exist."

Fox News Digital's Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.