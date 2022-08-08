Traveling to Las Vegas? Here are ideas for health and wellness during the trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re looking for a weekend trip in the U.S. and a place to enjoy world-class entertainment and dining, swim in fabulous pools, relax in wonderful spas and yes, gamble, if you so choose — a short getaway to Las Vegas might be an option if this is in your budget.

With travel to Vegas, you can catch a direct flight from dozens of U.S. cities and arrive on a Thursday night or Friday — then fly back home on Sunday night or on Monday.

The Las Vegas Strip is, of course, the quintessential mainstay of Vegas.

But whether that's your interest or not, Vegas offers something for everyone.

Interestingly, Las Vegas topped the list of popular cities for travel in July, with the daily number of diners up an average of 35.7% compared with July 2019, according to Open Table data.

If you're traveling to Sin City, here’s how to incorporate a healthy approach.

Spa experience for good health

Almost every resort in Las Vegas boasts a well-equipped spa and when you book a spa appointment, you typically gain access to the spa facilities which includes tranquility pools, steam rooms, dry spas and locker-room facilities.

One standout to consider is the Waldorf Astoria Spa in Las Vegas, a non-gaming upscale property.

It's a sprawling retreat high above the noisy Las Vegas thoroughfare.

Dreamy services include signature massages, facials, body treatments and more.

You'll have a bedroom and also a sitting room and a large bath. It’s a place to spread out and enjoy some downtime.

After your spa experience, consider making a reservation at the Waldorf Astoria’s Tea Lounge, which is a delightful and a healthy experience.

Another idea is the Spa at Wynn Las Vegas, which offers guests flexible, customizable treatments as part of the spa experience.

At the Venetian Resort, as just one more idea, every room is a suite. You'll have a bedroom and also a sitting room and a large bath. It’s a place to spread out and enjoy some downtime. The Venetian Resort’s central location and value are hard to beat. In addition, the Venetian Resort’s famed onsite Canyon Ranch Spa lives up to its well-earned hype.

Restaurants aplenty

You probably won’t have a bad meal in Las Vegas; there’s every type of cuisine you can imagine. Entertaining icon Martha Stewart even opened her first restaurant, The Bedford, at the Paris Las Vegas hotel.

If you're focused on wellness and healthy eating, here are some other foodie experiences you may want to consider.

Giada at The Cromwell. Named for the famed celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, this inviting spot offers a healthy brunch.

You’ll enjoy nourishing options like the colossal shrimp cocktail, gourmet frittatas, innovative entrée salads and divine home-made pastas.

Harvest at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Set in one of the most beautiful resorts in Las Vegas, Harvest not only offers a glass-walled show kitchen, it boasts vegan dishes, organic poultry, fire-grilled steaks and lots of cool starters.

The farm-to-table experience is elevated by a sommelier to curate the wine selection.

The restaurant also features homemade plant-based sausages and delicious salads and appetizers.

To start an evening on a fun note, before dinner, considering catching the early show of "American’s Got Talent Live" at close-by Luxor Hotel & Casino; then take a quick cab to Bellagio for dinner.

Crossroads at Resorts World. This fully "plant-based" fine dining restaurant is a dream for vegans, but a great pick for all other types of patrons, too.

Some creative signature dishes include stuffed zucchini blossoms, pizzas and interesting pastas.

The restaurant also features homemade plant-based sausages and delicious salads and appetizers. The Resorts World Theater is located right next to the venue, by the way.

TOP OF THE WORLD, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Set high above Las Vegas, this elegant restaurant is perched 800 feet above the city. It revolves 360 degrees every 80 minutes.

Menu highlights are steaks and seafood.

While at The Strat, catch the mentalist show "Banachek: Mind Games," an hour-long experience of interactive fun.

Estiatorio Milos at Venetian Resort. The culinary experience at this fine-dining restaurant is sublime and beyond healthy.

Recommendations include the grilled whole fish — or, if you prefer meat, the lamb chops or filet mignon are great choices.

Seafood is flown in daily from the Europe; you'll feel like you’re on a Greek vacation while dining here. Next to the open kitchen is a fish market, the source of the signature dishes.

There's a raw bar to start, if this is your interest; then, choose a generous fresh salad with Greek influences. Also, the entrees are superb. Recommendations include the grilled whole fish — or, if you prefer meat, the lamb chops or filet mignon are great choices.

The service is impeccable and when you leave Milos, you'll feel as if you've had a healthy meal.

After dinner, try the Gondola Ride at The Venetian Resort, which spans less than 15 minutes in duration and is charming and fun.

More healthy, sporty picks

The Rock Wall at The Venetian Resort. If pushing your body and spirit is your goal, climbing the 40-foot indoor rock wall might be for you. Shoes and helmets are provided.

Vegas Indoor Skydiving. Adventure seekers can try an experience that simulates the free-falling sensation of skydiving. It's a controlled setting with trampoline floor and padded walls.

Lake Mead. The largest reservoir in the U.S., it’s most famous for The Hoover Dam. Outdoor recreational pursuits include boating and horseback riding; it’s about 40 miles from Las Vegas. (Given the declining water levels and ongoing drought, Lake Mead National Recreation Area encourages visitors to plan ahead and stay informed, according to the National Park Service. Be sure to check out current conditions and alerts.)

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Explore the great outdoors with hiking trails and enjoy the natural wildlife.

Springs Preserve. Just three miles from Las Vegas, this attraction features 180 acres of botanical gardens, walking trails, wildlife habitats and more. The Preserve is a detour idea from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.

As with any planned travel, call ahead and do your usual due diligence about your destination before making reservations and arrangements.

Kerry J. Byrne of Fox News Digital contributed reporting to this article.