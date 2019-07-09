Planning a bachelorette party in Las Vegas? Here's what to know before you go

Wedding season is upon us, and that means it's time for bachelor and bachelorette parties.

But if you're wary of spending too much money or straining friendships during an extended trip someplace like Las Vegas, it turns out you can avoid those pitfalls by knowing where to look, where to book, and what to avoid. That’s why we sought the advice of Bri Steck, founder and CEO of Vegas Girls Night Out (VGNO), who delivered an expert’s guide to the major do’s and don’ts of planning a bachelorette party in Sin City.

Steck wants to help women simplify the often overwhelming party-planning process, describing VGNO as “a boutique concierge service, for women, by women," which is "constantly keeping our finger on the Vegas pulse to offer the most sought-after experiences in Vegas at an affordable price.”

Affordability is perhaps the biggest factor — and according to Steck, it's one of the main sources of tension during bachelorette parties in Vegas. If you’re the maid of honor, for example, you may not know your best friend’s college friends or close co-workers, so you can't know what everyone is comfortable shelling out.

“You often have all these girls from different places in the country meeting in Vegas, so not everybody knows everybody or their financial backgrounds and what they can afford.”

To avoid these problems, Steck advises that the organizer should be straightforward and set up a group text or Facebook group well ahead of the trip, to learn everyone’s budget restrictions and must-see attractions.

And when it comes to flying to Sin City, Steck recommends avoiding Friday arrivals and Sunday departures, since those are the most popular times and tend to be more expensive. Another pro tip? Look into larger rooms or suites, which can be more affordable than multiple rooms.

Once settled on the Strip, Steck says there's usually one other little-known annoyance that often trips up travelers: the difficulty of arranging ground transportation.

“Most Las Vegas newbies don’t know that it’s impossible to walk down the Las Vegas Strip – it’s an optical illusion, and it’s impossible to go from one place to the other," Steck explains. “Then, when you try to call an Uber, everyone else is trying to do the same thing and you lose reception, and once you’ve cleared that hurdle, you have to find the meetup points since they don’t pick you up at just any location in Vegas.”

Steck added that, oftentimes, the nightmare doesn’t always end there, as drivers tend to cancel when they can't find the party. To avoid the hassle, she tells Fox News it’s much easier to plan all transportation in advance. "You can book a limo… and all told it winds up being the same price as an Uber when splitting the bill,” she claims.

The ultimate nightmare, though, is that the wedding is canceled altogether — and Steck says she's seen it happen while groups were celebrating bachelorette parties. But as Steck says, there's a silver lining to already being in Vegas surrounded by your closest friends. “Now it’s not a bachelorette party — now it’s just a really crazy girls' trip to Vegas,” said Steck. “You have to make the most of it.”

To learn more, including insider tips on booking shows and restaurants, watch the full interview above with Vegas Girls Night Out founder Brie Steck.

