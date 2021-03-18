Virginia woman giving away wedding dress to new bride

A woman in Virginia is hoping to pass along the joy of her wedding dress to another bride.

When Haley Hays, from Norfolk, Virginia, got married in 2013, she and her then-fiance didn’t have a huge budget to work with, according to WTKR.

The one thing Hays did want to spend a bit more money on was her dress.

"We were a young military family, and our budget was incredibly tight," Hays told WTKR.

"I, myself, looked at a lot of the wedding dress donation sites, and some of the things you find on there are just — they’re not really great quality," she added.

Hays ended up buying a $2,500 dress her mom found in a magazine, according to WTKR.

It was the perfect dress, but now Hays wants to donate it to another bride in need. She explained to WTKR that she got divorced about four years ago and decided she wanted to donate the dress.

"If I could give it to maybe a young military couple that has a very similar story of not having a lot of money or support, I think that would be great," Hays told the station.

According to WTKR, the dress is a size eight. People who are interested in the dress should contact Hays through her Facebook page and tell her a bit about themselves and their story.

"Hopefully it means something to somebody and hopefully even the fact that it’s used, the story behind it will also mean something," she added.