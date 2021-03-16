80% of couples planning their weddings aren't concerned with vaccine availability for guests, survey finds

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping people from planning their dream wedding.

A new set of online polls from David’s Bridal revealed that COVID-19 vaccines aren’t a top priority for more than three-quarters of couples who are currently planning their nuptials.

Over 2,000 people responded to the David’s Bridal coronavirus questionnaire, which was shared on its Instagram profile and Rustic Wedding Chic account.

Eighty-two percent of Instagram users who replied to the questionnaire said they are not making coronavirus vaccines a mandatory requirement for their wedding guests. Similarly, 80% of Instagram users who responded to the bridal retailer’s questionnaire said vaccine availability wasn’t a factor that stalled their planning.

Only a little more than one-third — 36% — of David’s Bridal and Rustic Wedding Chic followers indicated that coronavirus vaccines being "widely available by May" would increase their guest counts.

Of those who are planning on getting married, 60% anticipate they’ll tie the knot in 2021 versus the 29% who are holding out for 2022. Meanwhile, 4% percent said they are planning to get hitched in 2023. The remaining 7% aren’t quite sure of their wedding timeline.

David’s Bridal’s reportedly obtained these responses on Friday, March 12, which comes a full month after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will have enough COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

While some couples aren’t particularly concerned about vaccine distribution, according to David’s Bridal’s questionnaire, experts at The Knot predict 2021 will be one of the wedding industry’s busiest years thanks to the increasing availability of coronavirus vaccines and tests.

The wedding planning magazine and resource published a "2020 Real Weddings Study" in February, with results indicating that event planners and vendors are likely to see a surge of business in 2021, as many couples postponed their celebrations at the height of the pandemic.