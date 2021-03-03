TikTokers are sharing 'wedding rules' they want guests to follow

Young TikTok users are sharing what they envision their future weddings are going to look like thanks to a new viral trend.

The hashtag #weddingrules has 31.1 million views attached to it, which comes from the thousands of TikTokers who have made videos listing their must-have wedding details in the last few weeks.

Videos that have been shared on the app largely discuss rules and conditions for attending their hypothetical event, including dress codes and whether kids or plus-ones are allowed.

Some have taken a comedic approach by listing rules with borderline bridezilla or groomzilla demands.

Meanwhile, others have taken the opportunity to discuss the over-the-top or unconventional celebrations they want to have, which range from bouncy houses and animal sidekicks to drinking games and home-like venues.

The most liked #weddingrules TikTok comes from verified user flossybaby (AKA Jay), who generated 1.1 million likes and 14,300 comments with the list she shared on Feb. 19.

"So I’ve been seeing this little trend on TikTok where people talk about their wedding rules, so you know I had to jump on it," Jay said to start off her video. "Number one, no kids. This is not your family reunion. If you bring your kid, you will be in the parking lot where you can livestream the wedding from a projector. Number two, you must bring a gift. I am feeding you and there will be an open bar. If you show up empty handed, you will be joining the people in the parking lot."

Other rules she plans on having at her wedding include no big announcements, guests must recite a Nicki Minaj verse for entry, speeches need to be done within two minutes, no extra guests or wearing the color white.

TikTok’s second most-liked #weddingrules video comes from user Sidney Lindler, who received more than 545,100 likes from her Jan. 15 post.

Lindler claimed bringing kids is alright for her future wedding, but it’s up to the parents to watch over them. She’s also OK with plus-ones if they have been introduced to her. But, wearing the color white and taking photos during the ceremony were non-negotiables.

"Number three, no wearing white. You will be made to leave. My maid of honor is not afraid of anything. She will make you leave," Lindler explained. "Number four, no taking pictures during the ceremony. I will have a photographer for that reason. That’s pretty self-explanatory."

Two other rules Lindler said she will be having include no pregnancy or engagement announcements and responsible drinking.