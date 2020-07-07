Wedding guest's red outfit sparks Reddit dress code debate: 'Too hot'

There’s a right time and a place for a red-hot dress — is someone else’s wedding one of them?

Fashion police on Reddit are debating whether or not a wedding guest is in the wrong for reportedly wearing a semi-sheer red dress on the big day.

A photo of an unidentified woman in the questionable dress hit the site’s ever-popular Wedding Shaming forum last week, in a post that has since received nearly 400 upvotes and 130 comments.

“Hot wedding guests, but talk about stealing attention from the bride with that sheer dress!” the original poster said, sharing a photo of the reported guest and her navy suit-clad date posing before a body of water.

Fashion critics had a whole lot to say about the clingy lace frock with a corset-style top that left little to the imagination.

Some felt that the sexy number was too risqué for a wedding, while others argued that it was unfair to judge without understanding the nuptials’ dress code and venue.

“I feel like she's gotta have some beef with the bride, that dress way too hot for a wedding,” one user speculated.

“Maybe her ex is a groomsman,” another offered.

“This seems a little inappropriate for a family gathering. You have to dress for the event,” one claimed.

“I always thought wearing red to a wedding was a no-no,” another agreed. “I also think just in general it's polite to not wear anything to a wedding that is going to be more eye catching than the bride in her wedding dress.”

Fans of the frock, meanwhile, made the case for being more open-minded.

"I'd be interested to know what the bride, bridal party, and other guests are wearing,” one offered. “While this is much too risqué of a dress for me and my circle, I can see it being the norm for some circles, especially the flashy lifestyle influencer ones.”

“I don't really understand why this is such a big deal,” another said. “She looks stunning, depending on the dress code this could definitely be appropriate for a wedding.”

“She looks great!” another exclaimed, guessing the wedding was likely held on the beach or a boat, and not a more conservative religious affair.

“And we can’t see the other guests, maybe this is how everyone was dressed. I don’t see anything wrong from this picture alone,” they said.

Other jokesters poked fun at the man’s styled suit.

“The guy couldn't even afford pants that reached his ankles. Poor guy,” one teased.

“Or socks,” another said.

“Spent it all on the Gucci loafers,” one cracked.