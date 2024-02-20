Expand / Collapse search
Viral career trend takes place of interview small talk, plus eyelash robot enters AI beauty space

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Move over, small talk — today's job candidates want real connection during interviews in an effort to stand out. (iStock)

VIRAL WORK TREND – "The big talk," a viral career trend, is taking place of the small talk of old as Gen-Zers and millennials focus on showing their vulnerability. Continue reading...

'LIFE AFTER POWER' – A bestselling author is revealing lessons from the life of William Howard Taft. Continue reading...

'MORAL TEACHINGS' – Kirk Cameron has announced a new TV series and says America's parents are "sickened" by woke Hollywood. Continue reading...

"Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk" will star Cameron as Mr. Kirk and Leigh-Allyn Baker, who will play the role of Creative Leigh. Iggy the Iguana will be puppeteered by John Kennedy, known for two decades of starring roles in shows like "Sesame Street" and "Muppets." (Brave Books)

TRAVEL ESSENTIALS – Check out these 5 versatile and packable products to grab now on Amazon – all for under $40. Continue reading...

EYELASH ROBOT – Artificial intelligence is making its way into esthetics with a new application in eyelash extensions, but experts urge caution. Continue reading...

Nathan Harding, CEO and co-founder of Luum, who is based in Oakland, California, told Fox News Digital in an interview that the company is using robotics and AI to "completely transform the experience of eyelash extensions." (Luum)

ROOTS IN LENT – The surprising Lenten history of the pretzel — and its meaning for the season. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

