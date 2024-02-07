5 versatile and packable essentials for winter travel

Whether for leisure, adventure or work, many Americans may pack a bag and hit the road for a wintry getaway.

But winter travel doesn’t come without its hassles — and between unpredictable weather delays, crowded airports and more, you’ll want to be prepared for anything.

Packing versatile items could make your trip less stressful, and below you’ll find a selection of buys that can help you go the distance.

See five picks that could make your winter vacation go smoother – all are available on Amazon.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

PULI Poncho, $38.99, Amazon

The temperature can change drastically from one destination to another, not to mention in airports, planes and trains.

A lightweight poncho can be rolled up to take up minimal space — but you’re likely to be happy you have it when fighting a draft.

This one comes in tons of colors and is under $40.

Taygeer Travel Backpack, $23.99, Amazon

A versatile backpack is easier to lug around.

This choice holds a lot and can be used as a carry-on or as your prime piece of luggage for shorter stays.

It has a built-in charger, several main compartments and tons of side pockets to stash and easily find all your belongings.

20 TRAVEL ESSENTIALS FOR INFANTS AND TODDLERS YOU CAN GET AT A DISCOUNT DURING AMAZON'S FEBRUARY BABY SALE

It also has a dedicated spot for your laptop and converts if you prefer to carry it like a duffel instead.

Karacel Rechargeable Hand Warmers, $21.99, Amazon

Stash these in your pocket, and you’ll never have cold hands again.

These nifty portable hand warmers charge and stay warm for up to 10 hours.

15 PICKS TO BUILD A HOME GYM YOU'LL USE EVERYDAY

They also take up no space and are ultra-lightweight and thin, so they’re perfect to have on hand just in case.

"Did the trick to take the edge off the night air walking around a tourist area," as noted in one five-star review.

Fashixd Winter Cap, $9.98, Amazon

Bad hair days could have you reaching for a baseball cap, and this one ups the ante for winter with its adorable warm wool Sherpa fabrication.

It comes in several colors and at around $10, you may want to grab more than one.

Sonoran Wool Compression Socks, $19.99, Amazon

Many folks need compression socks while sitting in the car or on a plane for long periods.

But in the winter, you also want warm feet.

5 COZY HOME DECOR ITEMS TO GRAB ON AMAZON RIGHT NOW

These socks are a solid choice because they give you the warmth and softness of 30% merino wool.

They also have a gentle pressure that brings ultimate comfort to your every step and a cozy feel for your feet.