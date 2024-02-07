Expand / Collapse search
5 versatile and packable essentials for winter travel

Shop these Amazon finds – all for under $40

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published
winter essentials for travel

Consider the five Amazon product picks in the article below. All that could make your winter vacation a smooth experience. Item prices range from $10 to $40. (iStock)

Whether for leisure, adventure or work, many Americans may pack a bag and hit the road for a wintry getaway.

But winter travel doesn’t come without its hassles — and between unpredictable weather delays, crowded airports and more, you’ll want to be prepared for anything.

Packing versatile items could make your trip less stressful, and below you’ll find a selection of buys that can help you go the distance.

See five picks that could make your winter vacation go smoother – all are available on Amazon. 

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

PULI Poncho, $38.99, Amazon 

PULI Poncho

Cozy up in a poncho to keep you warm and stylish on your road trip or your walk through airport security. (Amazon.com)

The temperature can change drastically from one destination to another, not to mention in airports, planes and trains. 

A lightweight poncho can be rolled up to take up minimal space — but you’re likely to be happy you have it when fighting a draft. 

This one comes in tons of colors and is under $40.

Taygeer Travel Backpack, $23.99, Amazon 

travel backpack

This backpack has many features besides ample storage. There's a built-in charger, the ability to convert the piece into luggage and more. (Amazon.com)

A versatile backpack is easier to lug around. 

This choice holds a lot and can be used as a carry-on or as your prime piece of luggage for shorter stays. 

It has a built-in charger, several main compartments and tons of side pockets to stash and easily find all your belongings. 

It also has a dedicated spot for your laptop and converts if you prefer to carry it like a duffel instead.

Karacel Rechargeable Hand Warmers, $21.99, Amazon 

rechargeable hand warmers

These take up no space and are ultra-lightweight and thin — so they’re perfect to have on hand just in case.  (Amazon.com)

Stash these in your pocket, and you’ll never have cold hands again. 

These nifty portable hand warmers charge and stay warm for up to 10 hours.

They also take up no space and are ultra-lightweight and thin, so they’re perfect to have on hand just in case. 

"Did the trick to take the edge off the night air walking around a tourist area," as noted in one five-star review. 

Fashixd Winter Cap, $9.98, Amazon 

Winter cap

Whether you're having a bad hair day or just want to sport a hat during your day of travel, consider this chic Sherpa baseball cap. (Amazon.com)

Bad hair days could have you reaching for a baseball cap, and this one ups the ante for winter with its adorable warm wool Sherpa fabrication. 

It comes in several colors and at around $10, you may want to grab more than one.

Sonoran Wool Compression Socks, $19.99, Amazon 

Sonoran wool compression socks

These socks are a solid choice because they provide the warmth and softness of 30% merino wool, with a gentle pressure that brings ultimate comfort to every step.  (Amazon.com)

Many folks need compression socks while sitting in the car or on a plane for long periods. 

But in the winter, you also want warm feet.

These socks are a solid choice because they give you the warmth and softness of 30% merino wool.

They also have a gentle pressure that brings ultimate comfort to your every step and a cozy feel for your feet.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 