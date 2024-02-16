The surprising Lenten history of the pretzel — and its meaning for the season

The soft pretzel has long been an iconic snack, found everywhere from movie theaters to airports, from ballparks to restaurants.

But the pretzel may actually have its roots in Lent.

The earliest depiction and description of something resembling a pretzel dates back to the fifth century, says the website for the Catholic Education Resource Center. That document is currently held in the Vatican's archives.

The pretzel's simple ingredients of salt, yeast, flour and water meant that it complied with the strict fasts that were commonplace in the early Church.

Unlike the fasting rules of the modern era (which prohibit the consumption of meat and fowl on Fridays), segments of the Church permitted only one full meal per day, and did not eat any meat or animal products for the entirety of Lent, said the Catholic Education Resource Center.

The need for a filling but Lent-compliant snack, according to tradition, is partly how the pretzel came into existence.

"The oldest and most widely accepted story of the invention of early pretzels goes back to the beginning of the Middle Ages, in 610 A.D.," says the website Pretzels.com.

That legend says that a monk in Northern Italy invented the first pretzels, calling them "pretiola," meaning "little rewards," for children who were obedient and learned their prayers, says Pretzels.com.

The shape of the pretzel was intended to look like hands in prayer, and the three holes of the pretzel were representative of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Although the accuracy of this story is somewhat disputed, what is not in dispute is how pretzels have become emblematic of the Lent and Easter seasons throughout Europe.

In Germany, in addition to eating pretzels during Lent, pretzels and hard-boiled eggs were hidden for children to find on Easter Sunday in what would become a precursor to the Easter Egg hunt, says the website for the Ivermere Bakery.

In Luxembourg, a small European country bordering Germany, Belgium and France, a Lenten tradition involving pretzels, and love, continues to this day.

"Bretzelsonndeg," or "Pretzel Sunday" is observed each year on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

The fourth Sunday of Lent is known in the Catholic Church as "Laetare Sunday," and is one of the two times during the year the celebrant of the Mass wears rose (pink) vestments.

Laetare Sunday is seen as somewhat of a reprieve from the penances of the Lenten season, and, for some lucky Luxembourgers, the Fourth Sunday of Lent also comes with a tasty pretzel treat.

"Bretzelsonndeg" is "a celebration of love," says the Luxembourg City website.

"Traditionally, a man should offer a pretzel (a sweet puff pastry with fondant icing and almonds) to his sweetheart as a token of his love," said the website.

If the woman also has feelings for the man, she will give him an egg on Easter.

But if she does not, the man gets an empty basket, said the Luxembourg City website.

Yet this tradition comes with a twist (pun intended): During leap years, such as 2024, the women are in charge of giving out pretzels to men, said the website.

Men get the chance to give out an egg.

