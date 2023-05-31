Veteran who lost leg in Afghanistan is surprised with mortgage-free home: 'A great honor'

Building Homes for Heroes announced its 343rd home recipient — a veteran with a special connection to the FDNY 343 ride.

Evan Marcy is a 39-year-old veteran who served in Afghanistan for five years as a combat photographer.

In 2009, during a firefight on the top of a mountain, Marcy was hit — and his left leg was later amputated above the knee.

A Purple Heart recipient, he currently lives in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For Building Homes for Heroes' 343rd home, the organization chose Marcy as the recipient.

His father, Duane Marcy, was a FDNY firefighter and a first responder in search-and-rescue efforts at Ground Zero, according to a press release.

Founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes Andy Pujol told Fox News Digital that the organization wanted to pick a recipient with a connection to the FDNY, as the program expanded in 2022 to help first responders in addition to veterans.

"For this home, since it was already going to be extra-special as our 343rd home in partnership with the FDNY 343 ride, we were hoping to find a veteran recipient who had a connection to the FDNY," he said.

"The FDNY 343 Ride was actually inspired due to Evan’s injury," he noted.

The group has raised over $1.2 million to support injured veterans.

It annually cycles 343 miles in commemoration of the 343 firefighters of the FDNY who died on 9/11, according to a press release.

Marcy’s new home is located in East Haven, Connecticut.

It will have features to help him live an easier life.

Marcy told Fox News Digital that the home will bring him closer to family — giving him the opportunity to watch his nieces and nephews grow up.

"It eliminates the stress of taking my clothes to the laundromat and having to continually use a stand-up shower that isn’t handicapped-accessible," he said.

"It feels like a great honor to be awarded the home through Building Homes for Heroes and FDNY," he said.

The home will be revealed in early September, just before 9/11, the organization said.

On the day of the home reveal Pujol said the FDNY 343 Ride will change its typical New York route by ending the route in Connecticut at the home ceremony.

"All the connectivity between this home as our 343rd, the FDNY and 9/11 is perfect."