Fox Nation honors Building Homes for Heroes founder Andy Pujol with 'Service to Veterans' Award

Fox Nation honored "Building Homes for Heroes" founder Andy Pujol with the "Service to Veterans" award at Wednesday’s Patriot Awards.

Pujol founded Building Homes for Heroes in 2006, and still oversees the day-to-day operations of the organization, all without taking a paycheck. Building Homes for Heroes supports veterans by giving them a home, as well as helping them with their careers and each individual's unique needs.

"Fox & Friends" hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade presented the surprise award to Pujol.

"I promised to serve my country, and we worked so hard to do one home a year," said Pujol, who noted that support from Fox has helped his organization build one home every 11 days.

Earhardt explained the detail that goes into every home that Pujol's organization makes, illustrating how the homes are designed to fit each veteran's unique needs.

Building Homes for Heroes provided a home to Army Sergeant First Class John Goudie, who received Fox Nation’s "Modern Warrior" award.

Fox Nation hosted its third annual Patriot Awards in Florida where everyday heroes across the United States who have shown dedication to our nation and the values we hold dear were honored.