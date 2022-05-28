Actor Gary Sinise shares story of building home for Army veteran, friendship with him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Gary Sinise shared the details of his friendship with Army veteran and ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation Bryan Anderson on "One Nation" Saturday.

GARY SINISE: Bryan is somebody I met several years ago — gosh, over 15 years ago. He was injured in 2005. He's a triple-amputee, missing two legs and an arm. We're both from Illinois, so we kind of connected at Walter Reed when I first met Bryan… After I started my foundation we became friends and he became an ambassador for my foundation.

Recently we held what we call a Walls of Honor ceremony. It's kind of the midway point in our home-building process, and that's what you're seeing on the screen right there. Bryan is going to have a new home sometime around Veterans Day in Tennessee. We're building his house in Tennessee. So he's one of our many recipients of these rise homes that we're building. And I'm just very, very grateful to have him as a friend and to have known him. He's been an inspiration. I write about him in my book, and I was privileged to write the foreword to the book that he wrote called "No Turning Back." He's a wonderful guy.

