Veteran walks from Washington state to Disney World to raise awareness for suicide among service members

They say it’s not the destination, it’s the journey.

That’s definitely true for one army veteran who is walking to Disney World. Considering that his starting point was in Washington state, that’s a pretty long trip.

Jimmy Novak, 42, started walking from his home in Washington on March 22, Fox 35 reports. He plans on reaching Disney World on Aug. 22, after walking 22 miles a day.

There's a reason why the number 22 keeps appearing in Novak’s journey: Novak is walking to raise awareness for veterans who die by suicide, reportedly currently at 22 veterans a day.

"I'm very grateful to still be here," Novak told Fox 35. "So, what I hope to do by being out here is to encourage people who are struggling with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts to reach out and seek help early."

While the journey hasn’t been easy, Novak has found help along the way. "Everywhere I go, people want to help me be successful," Novak told the outlet. "So, I've walked into strangers' yards to ask for water and had them not only fill up my water, but offer me a place to stay for the night and a meal."

"I have 2,738 miles on my feet as of right now since March," Novak continued. "So, it's been a good summer."

Novak's family will be waiting for him at Disney World on the 22. Aside from being the end of his walk, that day is also his birthday, so he’ll be spending it at the perfect spot.