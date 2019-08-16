Disney lovers called to apply for 2020 'Moms Panel' - dads, grandparents, 'childless millennials' also welcome

If you’ve ever dreamed of cashing in on your passion for all things Disney, you’re in luck – reps for Mickey Mouse are seeking a new crew of experts to fill their highly coveted Disney Parks Moms Panel for 2020.

Officials announced the exciting news on Thursday, releasing the criteria and details with a press release. This year’s application opens up on Sept. 5 and closes on Sept. 12 at MomsPanelSearch.com.

As for the selective board itself, membership on the Moms Panel entails running an online forum for planning Disney vacations in exchange for quite the desirable prize – a free trip to a Disney Destination for panelists and up to three family members or complimentary theme park tickets.

From “thousands” of eager contenders, about 40 panelists will ultimately be selected to field questions from Disney enthusiasts in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and offer insight on vacation-planning tools.

The competition is regulated by some strict stipulations, however. Entrants applying to be panelists for Walt Disney World and Disneyland must have visited the theme park at least once in the last 12 months, while those bidding for spots on the Disney Cruise Line and Disney Vacation Club panels must have gone on a relevant trip in the last 24 months, USA Today reports.

Disney Parks exec Leanne O'Regan said that hopefuls must be ready to “live and breathe Disney details.”

"We receive thousands of applications each year and narrow it down to a few select panelists we believe will connect with prospective guests as they plan their vacations,” O'Regan said. “Whether your Disney dream is a romantic getaway or a boisterous family adventure, we invite you to apply and find a place for your passion with the Disney Parks Moms Panel."

Following a three-part application process, the ultimate panelists must be able to attend a training session at Disney World in December 2019.

Anyone is welcome to apply – moms, dads, grandparents and even ultra-controversial “childless-millennials” with a passion for the parks, too.

Disney devotees, of course, had a whole lot to say about the big news.

“Totally applying,” one fan gushed.

“Ooooo I’m not a mom but according to the directions it can be any adult and I have planned countless trips!! I’m so applying for this!” another echoed.

Some, however, were more critical of the group’s name on grounds of exclusivity.

“You should rethink the name of this panel. It’s no longer just moms,” one argued.