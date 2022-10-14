Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENVIRONMENT
Published

Anti-oil environmentalists pour tomato soup on van Gogh 'Sunflowers' painting

2 environmentalists arrested by London police, but van Gogh painting 'unharmed,' National Gallery says

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' painting doused with tomato soup by anti-oil protesters Video

Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' painting doused with tomato soup by anti-oil protesters

Two anti-oil environmentalist protesters hurled tomato soup on van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting at London's National Gallery Friday. (APTN)

A pair of climate protesters hurled tomato soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting at London's National Gallery on Friday — the latest in a series of attempts to vandalize famous artwork to speak against oil.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

The duo were supporters of the activist group Just Stop Oil, which engages in publicity stunts to bring the public’s attention to climate change

UK CLIMATE ACTIVISTS GLUE HANDS TO VINCENT VAN GOGH PAINTING AT LONDON MUSEUM

Video shows the pair dropping an outer layer of clothing, revealing their Just Stop Oil T-shirts and taking out the cans of soup. The painting is enclosed in glass and aside from minor damage to the frame, the artwork is "unharmed," the National Gallery said in a statement.

Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who threw canned soup at Vincent van Gogh's famous 1888 work "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London on Friday. 

Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who threw canned soup at Vincent van Gogh's famous 1888 work "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London on Friday.  (Just Stop Oil via AP)

"Human creativity and brilliance is on show in this gallery, yet our heritage is being destroyed by our Government’s failure to act on the climate and cost of living crisis," Just Stop Oil said in a statement not long after the footage went viral.

"What use is art when we face the collapse of civil society?" the group continued. "The art establishment, artists and the art-loving public need to step up into Civil Resistance if they want to live in a world where humans are around to appreciate art."

GALLERY DISCOVERS VAN GOGH SELF-PORTRAIT BEHIND OTHER PAINTING

Sunflowers were the subject of two series of paintings by van Gogh, and pieces of art from the floral set sell for tens of millions of dollars.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass, according to London’s Metropolitan Police. (Just Stop Oil via AP)

This is not Just Stop Oil's first public assault on van Gogh — the revered painter is a common target of climate activists' attention.

In June, a pair of activists with Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the frame of a van Gogh painting at a London gallery to protest the government’s climate policies.

A woman looks at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London on March 25, 2019.

A woman looks at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London on March 25, 2019. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis McKechnie, 21, and Emily Brocklebank, 24, glued themselves to van Gogh’s 1889 painting "Peach Trees in Blossom," which hangs at the Courtauld Gallery at Somerset House in London.  

"A piece of art receives this protection and state concern. Whilst people’s in Ethiopia, Somalia, India, Pakistan, the USA, Australia (to name a few) who are suffering from climate change NOW get ignored and left," the group wrote. "What’s more important? This painting? Or a future"?!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com