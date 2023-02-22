Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

California dog nominated for 'best cuddler' award needs new home after her owner gave her up

Pebbles, a seven-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix, is looking for her forever home

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
NYC animal shelter, Moxy hotel put on adorable dog adoption event Video

NYC animal shelter, Moxy hotel put on adorable dog adoption event

Animal Haven and Moxy East Village celebrated National Dog Day with adoptable puppies and Hebrew National hot dogs.

A dog named Pebbles is looking for her forever home after her owner surrendered her to a shelter. 

Seven-year-old Pebbles, an American Staffordshire terrier mix, was surrendered in September 2020 to Best Friends Animal Society's Los Angeles Pet Adoption Center.

She's still looking for a loving home. 

COLORADO FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 155-POUND ST. BERNARD WHO FELL THROUGH ICE

Pebbles is considered a fun and sweet dog who loves to play with her toys. 

Pebbles also reportedly enjoys attention from humans — whether it's going on walks or running around the yard together.

Pebbles is a seven-year-old dog in Los Angeles, California, who is looking for her forever home.

Pebbles is a seven-year-old dog in Los Angeles, California, who is looking for her forever home. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Pebbles is food motivated and enjoys treats during her training, the shelter said.

Pebbles needs to be in a home with no other dogs, as she does not do well around other canines, the shelter also said.

ADOPTABLE NEW YORK LABRADOR RETRIEVER MIX LOOKING FOR A HOME ‘AS ACTIVE AS SHE IS’

She is muzzle-trained and walks well on a leash. 

More than anything, Pebbles is a big cuddlier, according to the shelter — so much so that she is a nominee for the Best Friends Adoptable Pet Award category, "Best Leading Cuddler."

Pebbles loves humans and running in the yard, says the shelter.

Pebbles loves humans and running in the yard, says the shelter. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Headquartered in Utah, Best Friends Animal Society is hosting the first Adoptable Pet Awards in which adoptable pets from across their shelter locations are nominated for various awards.

Those awards include Best Supporting Napper, Best Original Barker, Best Original Meower, Best Costume, Best Leading Cuddler and Best Action Sequence. 

RESCUE PIT BULL WITH ‘LOTS OF LOVE TO GIVE’ NEEDS A NEW HOME IN UTAH

The dog nominees are from cities such as Kanab, Utah; New York City; Los Angeles; Houston; Bentonville, Arkansas; and Salt Lake City, Utah. 

Anyone interested in voting on the awards can do so via Best Friends social media. 

Best Friends Animal Society, headquartered in Kanab, Utah, is hosting its first Adoptable Pet Awards, with eight different award categories — including Beset Original Barker and Best Action Sequence.

Best Friends Animal Society, headquartered in Kanab, Utah, is hosting its first Adoptable Pet Awards, with eight different award categories — including Beset Original Barker and Best Action Sequence. (Best Friends Animal Society)

The award recipients will be announced on Friday, March 10, 2023. 

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle said the awards will be fun and engaging. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"By highlighting a handful of adoptable dogs and cats who have been in the shelter system for a significant amount of time, we are hoping to inspire the public to get out there and adopt a pet in need of a home and help us save them all," she said. 

For more information on adopting Pebbles, anyone can email adoptla@bestfriends.org.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: Adoptable senior pup in Kentucky stuns in adorable JCPenney pet portraits

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 