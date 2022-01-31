Valentine's Day gift idea: Eternal roses and keepsake bouquets

On Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with flowers.

If you’re looking to step up your floral gifting this year, maybe you should consider getting a preserved bouquet, so your affection can be displayed for more than a week. Many floral preservation companies boast that their treated flowers can last for a year or more – which makes it a stylish home decor piece that people will actually want to display.

Here are a few companies that offer flower preservation services, whether you want an eternal rose, gift box or custom statement centerpiece.

Eternal Roses

Eternal Roses offers a variety of flower gift boxes and centerpieces that are made from naturally grown roses. The company sources its blooms from Ecuador and preserves each flower before re-hydrating and dying it. Eternal Roses says its "infinity roses" can last for at least three years.

Keepsake Floral

Not a fan of roses? No problem. Keepsake Floral can help you preserve bouquets or flower arrangements for a one-of-a-kind gift. The Orlando-based preservation company can extend the longevity of several flower varieties by treating the blooms and arranging it in a protective case. Keepsake Floral says it takes more than 10 steps to preserve flowers, which are separated from stems before getting rehydrated and pre-treated for dehydration.

The company assigns a floral design consultant to each keepsake order, who will bring the arrangement to life in a frame, shadowbox, lantern, tabletop cube, dome, pedestal, cloche, trinket box, ornament or potpourri jar. Custom floral keepsakes take approximately 16 to 20 weeks to be finalized and shipped, but are designed to last for many years to come.

Rose Box NYC

Rose Box NYC has a variety of options available for rose lovers, which include centerpieces, heart boxes, half ball arrangements, jewelry boxes and custom initial boxes for a personalized touch. The company’s preserved roses can last between one and three years and are lightly scented with natural oils and fragrances.

"To ensure your beautiful roses last their lifetime, store them in a cool dry area away from excess heat and humidity," a spokesperson for Rose Box NYC told Fox News Digital. "Please keep in mind that the petals are fragile just as rose petals should be. If you need to dust, use a soft duster to clean them."

Venus et Fleur

Venus et Fleur’s trademarked "Eternity Flowers" are another option that rose fans might want to consider when it comes down to finding a lovely gift. The company sources its roses from South America and dehydrates the flowers at peak bloom. Through this process, pigment is removed from the flower petals, but Venus et Fleur revives its beauty with a wax and oil treatment, rehydration process and dye bath. While the Eternity Flowers are designed to last a year, Venus et Fleur says its natural scent lasts for two to three weeks.