Alveda King discusses importance of food, family on Mother’s Day: ‘Motherhood is marvelous’

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King sat down with her two daughters and 89-year-old mother Naomi King for a Mother’s Day celebration in a new episode of Fox Nation’s "Alveda King’s House."

Over a home-cooked meal, King gave her take on the importance of motherhood - and explained that, even though she cooks signature meals for her kids, nothing beats her own mother’s cooking.

"Where in the world does that still come from? We just always look to mama no matter how old we get?" she asked.

"My husband is in the military so we travel," King’s daughter Jennifer Fields replied. "So regardless of where I live, I’m coming home to get some food from you," Fields told her mother.

King noted that, when she cooks, the main ingredient is love --- which makes all the difference when it comes to taste.

"If I’m mad, you don’t want to eat it," she quipped. "That’s the truth."

In the special episode, King shared her family’s signature recipe for scallops and grits.

King went on to list additional Mother's Day staples, both food and fashion alike. She said she's continued to carry out the tradition of purchasing new dresses for her daughters, and even her mother, for Mother’s Day every year -- as well as making her homemade trifle.

"Motherhood is marvelous," she concluded. "I’ve not lost a thing by being the mother of these fabulous children – there are six of them living and about 11 grandchildren, at least. It’s an exciting life."

