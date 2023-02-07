Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday
Published

Valentine's Day bark recipe with white chocolate and pretzels: 'Takes minutes'

Lifestyle blogger Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo shares her easy Valentine's Day bark recipe with Fox News Digital

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Best digital photo frames for Valentine's Day Video

Best digital photo frames for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to show your loved one how much they mean to you. Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson reports.

Instead of standard store-bought chocolate truffles this Valentine's Day, how about a homemade chocolate bark to capture the day of love?

In honor of the romantic holiday, Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo of Long Island, New York, is offering a Valentine’s Day bark recipe, which she shared to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Gonzalez Mayo, 25, a lifestyle blogger and content creator who runs the "Style It with Trix" fashion blog, made an easy-to-follow chocolate bark tutorial for her 239,000-plus Instagram followers.

KROGER SHARES 'PERFECT' VALENTINE’S DAY COOKIE RECIPE WITH STRAWBERRY AND WHITE CHOCOLATE FLAVORS

"I’m definitely not a professional baker, but this Valentine’s Day bark could definitely fool people into thinking I am," Gonzalez Mayo told Fox News Digital. "When it comes to Valentine’s Day dessert recipes, it doesn’t get easier than this one."

Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo, a lifestyle and fashion blogger from New York, shared her Valentine's Day bark recipe on Instagram.

Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo, a lifestyle and fashion blogger from New York, shared her Valentine's Day bark recipe on Instagram. (Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo / @styleitwithtrix)

"It takes minutes to whip up and is always a hit for the kids and even the adults," she continued.

In her viral video, Gonzalez Mayo made her Valentine’s Day bark with melted white chocolate chips, which she poured on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

VALENTINE’S DAY 'SCRATCH-OFF CARD' CRAFT ON TIKTOK LETS YOU HIDE MESSAGES FOR YOUR SWEETHEART 

Gonzalez Mayo spread the melted confection and topped it with festive white sprinkles, pink and red M&Ms, sweetheart candies and pretzels in the shape of an X and O.

The toppings were added before the melted chocolate had a chance to cool down and harden.

Gonzalez Mayo recommends refrigerating Valentine’s Day bark for a half hour before serving.

"Such an easy recipe but it always looks so fancy," Gonzalez Mayo said in her Instagram video tutorial.

5 HOMEMADE VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER RECIPE IDEAS 

The video has been viewed more than 163,000 times on the popular photo-sharing app.

  • Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo stirs melted white chocolate
    Image 1 of 5

    First, Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo melts white chocolate chips in a metal pot and stirs the heated confection. (Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo / @styleitwithtrix)

  • Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo adds sprinkles, pretzels and candies to chocolate bark
    Image 2 of 5

    Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo adds multicolored toppings to her Valentine's Day bark. (Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo / @styleitwithtrix)

  • Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo breaks chocolate bark by hand
    Image 3 of 5

    Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo says Valentine's Day bark can be broken and served once it has adequately cooled. (Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo / @styleitwithtrix)

  • Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo holds up Valentine's Day bark
    Image 4 of 5

    Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo recommends cooling Valentine's Day bark in a refrigerator for a half hour. (Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo / @styleitwithtrix)

  • Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo takes bite of Valentine's Day bark
    Image 5 of 5

    Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo says children and adults can enjoy Valentine's Day bark. (Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo / @styleitwithtrix)

Instagram users who have commented under Gonzalez Mayo’s post have responded positively to the Valentine’s Day bark recipe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This looks delicious," one user wrote.

"Love the recipe," another user shared.

"Aww so cute," a user wrote and noted that the recipe could also work for people who will be spending Valentine's Day alone.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Several other Instagram users shared that they think the holiday-themed chocolate bark recipe looked "yummy."

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.