Kroger shares 'perfect' Valentine’s Day cookie recipe with strawberry and white chocolate flavors

Kroger seems to have gotten into the Valentine’s Day spirit with a "quick" and "easy" cookie recipe that’s made with strawberry cake mix and white chocolate chips.

The supermarket chain shared a 22-second video tutorial breaking down the recipe to its verified TikTok account, which was made by food content creator Makena Yee – who is a communications student at the University of Washington in addition to running her Instagram blog Seattle Grub.

Yee, 21, described the six-ingredient recipe as being "the perfect Valentine’s Day cookies," in the video’s voice overlay.

Strawberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie Ingredients Strawberry cake mixture



1 teaspoon baking powder



2 eggs



½ cup canola oil



1 teaspoon vanilla extract



White chocolate chips

She first starts off by pouring strawberry cake mix powder and baking powder in a bowl and whisks the dry ingredients together. Yee then cracks two eggs into the bowl before she pours canola oil and vanilla extract in, and whisks it all together until it becomes a doughy texture.

Yee pours in white chocolate chips and mixes the candy pieces into the dough a final time before she scoops out little spheres with a stainless steel scooper. She arranges the cookie dough on a parchment paper-lined baking pan. Yee recommends baking the cookies in an oven for 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you have a cooling tray, the baked cookies can be placed there like Yee’s final shot shows, so the cookies can harden evenly.

"After they’re done baking, they’re ready to go and [you can] give them to your valentine," Yee concluded in the video, which has been viewed more than 333,000 times and liked more than 19,100 TikTok users.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kroger and Yee for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Yee has not shared the recipe to her personal TikTok account. Though Kroger has made it a point to tag Yee in the video’s caption as it has done with other influencer re-shares it’s posted on the popular video app.

TikTok commenters who appreciated Kroger and Yee’s Valentine’s Day post shared their thoughts about the recipe and were largely impressed.

"These cookies are actually so good yall," one user wrote.

"Just picked up the ingredients today," another user said.

"Thank you! I did cherry cake with maraschino bits and the white chips," an experimental user wrote. "So good!"