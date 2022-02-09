Valentine’s Day 'scratch-off card' craft on TikTok lets you hide messages for your sweetheart

If you’re a fan of making homemade Valentine’s Day cards, you can impress your family and friends with an interactive scratch-off message on those festive greeting cards.

Arts and crafts guru Lauren Campanella created a DIY tutorial video displaying the "Valentine Gift Idea" and shared it to her TikTok account @rubylbc1.

HOW TO SPREAD VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE TO VETERANS AND DEPLOYED SERVICE MEMBERS

Materials You’ll Need Construction paper



Heart stickers



Pencil



Marker(s)



Acrylic paint(s)



1 white crayon



Liquid dish soap



Optional: Scissors and glue in case you want to add to your card’s design

Campanella starts her Valentine’s Day scratch-off card with colorful construction paper sheets she’s put together and uses unpeeled heart stickers as stencils, which she traces around with a pencil. Next, Campanella uses a marker to outline the hearts and write messages inside and outside the shapes.

"Make sure you customize this to your Valentine," Campanella said, in reference to the traced out hearts.

HOW TO SEND VALENTINES TO KIDS IN HOSPITALS, NURSING HOME RESIDENTS AND MORE

Campanella then uses a white crayon and completely colors over the heart messages.

"This will act as a barrier between your message and then the paint that’s going to go on top," she explained.

ZOOS CONTINUE VALENTINE'S DAY TRADITION OF NAMING COCKROACHES, ANIMALS AFTER EXES AND LOVED ONES

To create the card’s scratch-off layer, Campanella adds a few drops of liquid dish soap and acrylic paint on a palette-like surface. She then mixes it together until the two liquids have blended smoothly.

"Don’t skip the soap," Campanella warned. "I did try this without it and I had a really hard time trying to scratch off the paint."

When the soap and paint mixture is ready, Campanella paints thick coats on each heart message she’s created until it's completely hidden.

KROGER SHARES 'PERFECT' VALENTINE’S DAY COOKIE RECIPE WITH STRAWBERRY AND WHITE CHOCOLATE FLAVORS

"Let it dry completely," Campanella said. "Now you can give it your Valentine. Give them a coin, have them scratch off, so they can see what they’ve won."

Fox News Digital reached out to Campanella for comment.

While Campanella originally shared her video in January 2021, the 54-second tutorial has been aggregated and highlighted on TikTok’s top-viewed Valentine’s Day Crafts discover page. The video has since been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

WOMAN SHARES CLEVER USE FOR LEFTOVER WRAPPING PAPER PIECES

The video has also received over 141,700 likes and 10,600 shares, according to TikTok.

Hundreds of TikTok users have flocked to Campanella’s post to praise her for her creativity.

"This is such an amazing idea," one user wrote. "Thanks!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My husband loves scratch lottery cards," another user shared. "He’ll love this!!!"

"Wait this is so cute omg definitely doing," another user remarked.