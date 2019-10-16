Utah firefighters let 'very scared' girl, 2, paint their nails after car crash

There’s nothing like a fresh manicure to solve all your problems.

Two kindhearted Utah firefighters, who recently responded to a car crash, left the scene with pink and purple manicures after letting a shaken 2-year-old girl paint their nails (and fingers) to calm down after the scary motor vehicle accident.

Last week, Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd of the North Davis Fire District responded to a car accident in Clearfield involving Jocelyn Fernelius and her young daughter, Braelyn, Fox 13 reported. Fortunately, nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, though the upsetting turn of events left little Braelyn “very scared” and hysterical, while medics evaluated her mother, who is pregnant.

SHERIFF'S OFFICER SURPRISES BOY, 6, WITH NEW HALLOWEEN COSTUME AFTER FAMILY LOSES HOME IN FIRE

Hadley and Lloyd, who are both fathers of young girls, meanwhile, noticed that the toddler was clutching bottles of nail polish, and asked if she’d want to paint their nails, in hopes of a happy distraction.

“Within minutes, the child was calmly paining their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced,” reps for the fire department later wrote on Facebook, sharing photos of the first responders showing off their metallic-hued mani’s, in a post that has since gone viral with over 16,000 likes and more than 5,000 shares as of Wednesday morning.

“This is how amazing our firefighters are,” the district said.

Commenters largely agreed, praising the duo as “everyday heroes” for their quick thinking.

“Kudos to these awesome everyday heroes! Thank you for your service and calming down this precious innocent child,” one user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“You look awesome!!! But even more importantly, you ARE awesome!” another agreed.

“So pretty! You'll be glad to know we now have a LARGE bottle of polish remover in Dispatch for the next time,” one commenter joked.

In the wake of the accident – and befriending Hadley and Lloyd – Braelyn’s dad said that his toddler is on something of a nail painting spree

"She’s never painted anyone’s nails before, and now she asks me all the time,” Brandyn Fernelius told Fox 13.

Jocelyn also echoed similar sentiments, and thanked the firefighters for going above and beyond to calm down her tot during the traumatic situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She was just happy. And, it just made me feel like I could relax a little bit,” the mom said.

"It meant a lot. It just made me feel good, and they care,” she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.