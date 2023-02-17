Rescue pit bull with 'lots of love to give' needs a new home in Utah

Chrissy, an eight-year-old American pit bull terrier mix in Salt Lake City, Utah, is looking for a forever family as she deals with a recent cancer diagnosis.

"Chrissy was rescued from Salt Lake County Animal Services in December 2022," Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

She is currently at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Shortly after her rescue, Chrissy was diagnosed with skin/SQ mast cell tumors, or MCTs.

"While MCTs are a type of cancer, they can have a good prognosis if the masses are removed," said Best Friends.

Fortunately, things are looking good for the pup.

"Best Friends surgically removed Chrissy's mast cell tumors [on] 12/17/22 and sent all off for biopsy — all came back as low-grade mast cell tumors," said the shelter.



Despite her tough past and current medical troubles, Chrissy is described as a "sweet eight-year-old lady with lots of love to give."

"She knows her basic commands, is potty-trained, loves snacks, and is pretty much the best snuggle bug around," Best Friends told Fox News Digital.

Chrissy has "a gentle heart."

She makes friends with everyone, said the shelter.

Those thinking about adopting Chrissy should know that she should be the only animal in the house — and that her new home should not have any young children.

"Chrissy prefers a home with older kiddos," said the shelter, adding that she "likes to give gentle love nibbles."

If interesting in Chrissy, anyone can email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and specifically mention her name.

Best Friends Animal Society locations in both Salt Lake City and Los Angeles are offering $14 adoptions until Feb. 19 (in honor of Valentine's Day).

