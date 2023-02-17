Expand / Collapse search
Pets
Published

Rescue pit bull with 'lots of love to give' needs a new home in Utah

Chrissy was rescued in December and has seen some rough times — now she needs a forever home

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
Chrissy, an eight-year-old American pit bull terrier mix in Salt Lake City, Utah, is looking for a forever family as she deals with a recent cancer diagnosis. 

"Chrissy was rescued from Salt Lake County Animal Services in December 2022," Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital. 

She is currently at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

PENNSYLVANIA CAT NAMED CUPID, SHOT BY AN ARROW, SEARCHES FOR HOME IN TIME FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

Shortly after her rescue, Chrissy was diagnosed with skin/SQ mast cell tumors, or MCTs. 

"While MCTs are a type of cancer, they can have a good prognosis if the masses are removed," said Best Friends. 

Chrissy is an eight-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. She was recently rescued in Salt Lake City — and now needs a new home.

Chrissy is an eight-year-old American pit bull terrier mix. She was recently rescued in Salt Lake City — and now needs a new home. (Best Friends Lifesaving Center)

Fortunately, things are looking good for the pup. 

"Best Friends surgically removed Chrissy's mast cell tumors [on] 12/17/22 and sent all off for biopsy — all came back as low-grade mast cell tumors," said the shelter.

CALIFORNIA-BASED PUPPIES NAMED FOR POP STAR TAYLOR SWIFT ARE UP FOR ADOPTION: ‘FEARLESS' FAMILY

Despite her tough past and current medical troubles, Chrissy is described as a "sweet eight-year-old lady with lots of love to give." 

Despite a recent cancer diagnosis, Chrissy is "the best snuggle bug around" and has an excellent prognosis, said Best Friends. 

Despite a recent cancer diagnosis, Chrissy is "the best snuggle bug around" and has an excellent prognosis, said Best Friends.  (Best Friends Lifesaving Center)

"She knows her basic commands, is potty-trained, loves snacks, and is pretty much the best snuggle bug around," Best Friends told Fox News Digital. 

Chrissy has "a gentle heart."

She makes friends with everyone, said the shelter.

DOG THAT INSPIRED LEGISLATION BENEFITING VETERANS IS HONORED BY SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ON HER FINAL FLIGHT

Those thinking about adopting Chrissy should know that she should be the only animal in the house — and that her new home should not have any young children. 

Chrissy needs to be the only pet in the house — and should not be around younger children, said the shelter.

Chrissy needs to be the only pet in the house — and should not be around younger children, said the shelter. (Best Friends Lifesaving Center)

"Chrissy prefers a home with older kiddos," said the shelter, adding that she "likes to give gentle love nibbles."

If interesting in Chrissy, anyone can email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and specifically mention her name. 

Best Friends Animal Society locations in both Salt Lake City and Los Angeles are offering $14 adoptions until Feb. 19 (in honor of Valentine's Day). 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.