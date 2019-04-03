US Postal Service and Forever 21 launch fashion collection featuring 'express' crop tops, 'priority' bike shorts

Having trouble fitting yourself in the ultra-stylish flat-rate envelopes provided by your local USPS post office?

Fear not, because Forever 21 is offering the next best thing.

The clothing retailer has recently launched an “officially licensed U.S. Postal Service apparel line” designed with USPS logos from the ‘70s through the ‘90s, and even decorated with such flourishes as packing slips and receipts.

The collection, called “Forever 21 X USPS,” features jackets, shorts, joggers and several tops — many of which are of the crop- or tube-top variety — that come emblazoned with the words “express,” “first-class” or “priority.”

Standout items include a transparent hoodie, “priority” bike shorts, and a tube top that looks like a bunch of old packing slips.

USPS confirmed to Fox News that the collection has two main purposes for the organization: bringing in money and keeping the service relevant for younger generations.

“The collaboration will generate royalty revenue for the Postal Service and build brand awareness among a younger audience,” said Dave Partenheimer, the public relations manager for USPS. “This collection is not part of the official USPS uniform and will not be worn by postal employees while on duty.”

The New York Post adds that at least one of the items is already a hit, as a branded polyvinyl clutch has already sold out online.