Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

The Holy Trinity is a 'supernatural concept' that leads to salvation, Virginia pastor says

Scripture reveals a triune God in the Father, Son and Holy Spirit

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
close
Granger Smith leaving country music to pursue Christian ministry Video

Granger Smith leaving country music to pursue Christian ministry

Granger Smith's Like a River tour will be his last in honor of his 3-year-old son who died in a tragic drowning accident.

There are many aspects of faith that are difficult to grasp due to their supernatural nature, faith leaders say.

While the concept of the Holy Trinity can be one that is extremely hard for the average person to understand, doing so brings both comfort and salvation, Dr. Ben Gutierrez, senior pastor at Grove Church in Richmond, Virginia, told Fox News Digital.

"The God of the Bible is a triune God — one God existing in three persons — God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit," he said.

AT PENTECOST, THE HOLY SPIRIT MANIFESTS IN EACH BELIEVER IN A 'RADICALLY UNIQUE WAY,' SAYS FAITH LEADER

"It is difficult to grasp, no doubt," Gutierrez also said. "It is difficult because it is a supernatural concept attempted to be understood by our finite minds."

While this concept is complicated, "this supernatural reality is evidenced throughout the holy scriptures and is on clear display in scenes and scenarios, along with being referenced in the prayers of the scripture writers," he noted.

child reading Bible with adult

References throughout scripture of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit receiving the same attributes God displays are further proof of a triune God, said Dr. Ben Gutierrez of Virginia. (iStock)

While the word "trinity" does not appear in the Bible, "it is equally weighty to recognize what attributes are attributed to God alone — then look to see if those unique attributes are attributed to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit," Gutierrez continued.

"If you see these attributes attributed to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, you have what can appropriately be labeled as the ‘trinity,’" he said. 

There are many examples throughout the Bible of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit receiving the same type of attributes, Gutierrez said.

IN A TENSE WORLD, GOD FULFILLS HIS PROMISE TO NEVER ABANDON HIS FOLLOWERS, SAYS ALABAMA PASTOR

"For example, worship is reserved for God alone," he noted, citing Exodus 34:14, Psalms 18:3, Revelation 22:9 and Isaiah 46:9. 

Gutierrez then posed this question: "Does the ‘Father, Son and Holy Spirit’ receive this type of worship reserved for God alone?"

"Yes," he said.

pastor holy trinity split photo

The word "trinity" is not explicitly stated in the Bible, but the concept is evident throughout scripture, said Dr. Ben Gutierrez, senior pastor at Grove Church in Richmond, Virginia. (Dr. Ben Gutierrez/iStock)

In the Second Letter of St. Paul to the Corinthians, Paul states, "May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all" (II Corinthians, 13:14)

It is "a natural reference to the Trinity from a mature believer who understands that true salvation for sins is provided by a triune God."

"Paul’s final prayer of blessing conveys that anyone can receive grace from the Lord Jesus Christ because of the love of God the Father," explained Gutierrez. "And as a result, anyone may join a special bond of fellowship with other Christians because of the Holy Spirit." 

EXAMPLE SET BY PERSECUTED CHRISTIANS IS BOTH 'INSPIRING' AND 'CONVICTING,' SAYS PENNSYLVANIA EVANGELIST

While this is "not a formal treatment of the doctrine of the Trinity," he said, Paul's blessing is beautiful in its own way.

holy trinity marble

A marble sculpture depicting the Holy Trinity. The Holy Spirit is represented as the dove above both God the Father and Jesus Christ.  (iStock)

It is "a natural reference to the Trinity from a mature believer who understands that true salvation for sins is provided by a triune God," said Gutierrez.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Paul knew the teachings of scripture well enough in his final sentence to the people of Corinth," he also said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Paul prayed a blessing upon all believers to remember who was the giver of all blessings, along with praying that all would receive the gift of grace, love, and fellowship offered to them by a loving triune God," he added.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.