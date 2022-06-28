Ukrainian children displaced by war attend summer camp near Kyiv

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the war in Ukraine continues, one summer camp is helping children who have been displaced since Russia’s invasion of the country.

The 7Fields Eco Camp near Zalissia National Nature Park just outside Kyiv, is hoping to offer creative and psychological support for children of families who have been uprooted by the war but are still in Ukraine.

The camp hopes to support 300 children between the ages of 7 and 15 this summer, according to Getty.

The camp has playgrounds, two swimming pools, a basketball court, a tennis court and bicycles, according to a Facebook group for the camp.

Activities at the camp include mini-football, yoga, chess, and craft-making. The camp also offers therapy sessions, a campfire and six meals a day for all the children – which include snacks and tea, the Facebook group said.

Sessions last about two weeks and currently, the Ukrainian camp is in its second session, according to the camp website.

The final session will go from Aug. 15 through 26. The 7Fields Eco Camp is being organized by the NGOs "Headquarter" and "7fields," the camp website said.

Though the organization 7fields has been hosting a summer camp for the last six years, this year, the group decided to make the camp specifically for children who have been affected by the war – and free for their parents.

The 7Fields Eco Camp has been fundraising to cover the costs of bringing children to the camp. It currently has raised funds to host 100 children, with a goal of hosting 300 children, according to the website.

