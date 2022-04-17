Ukraine's kids, caught in war, are now accustomed to the sound of explosives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Call them the children of war.

Survivors of suffering.

Ukraine's youngest and bravest.

Whatever term the world chooses to give them amid the Russia-Ukraine war, some Ukrainian children who have been hiding for their lives are now no longer fearful of the sound of explosives in their home country.

These are kids from Kharkiv who are in hiding — and they're not afraid of the tremors and terrors of war because they've been through so much and are, somehow, still standing.

"I'm used to it, and I'm not afraid of explosives," one child told Fox News' Griff Jenkins recently as the child stood beside a fellow resident in an orphanage somewhere in Ukraine.

"Even if I hear explosions, I won't be scared," the boy added, according to a translation of his words.

He and the others with him ran into the basement of their building when they first heard the sounds of bombing and shelling.

They've been running and hiding for their lives ever since.

Today, the children are in a new location, which has not been disclosed for their safety.

And their fear has turned to defiance — and, yes, hope in the face of war.

The school and the orphanage where the children are currently located is now a partial "humanitarian hub."

It's become a place to collect and organize donations of food, clothing, medical supplies and more for fellow Ukrainians who most need help and who are on the front lines of the fight against Russian troops.

For the longer term, the older children dream of continuing their studies and going on to lead happy, prosperous lives when they can.

But for the immediate term, one child summed up in a single dramatic word what he wishes for most: "Victory."

