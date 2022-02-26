Russia's war on Ukraine: 'Babies and children pay the highest price'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to remain in his country and continue the fight in Kyiv and other areas against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Fox News Digital is receiving passionate pleas from faith leaders across the U.S. for the aggression to stop and for peace to reign.

Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado, CEO and president of Compassion International based in Colorado Springs, Colo., told Fox News Digital in an emailed comment late Friday, "Every time there is suffering, babies and children pay the highest price."

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that "works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name," the group says in its mission statements.

Santiago also told Fox News Digital, "With another conflict now tragically added to the active wars in our world, I invite us all to pray for the children and families caught in the middle."

"Let us pray," he said, "that we will turn away from violence — and keep striving to find peaceful strategies to deal with conflict and disagreement."

Compassion International (compassion.com) has "revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty," the group says.

It partners with over 8,000 churches in 25 countries to help more than 2 million babies, children and young adults; its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research.

Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has said he's committed to staying in Kyiv even though he believes he is "target number one" of the Russians.

On Saturday morning, Zelenskyy filmed himself on his cellphone on Kyiv streets.

He said, "I am here. We will be defending our country, because our strength is in our truth," as Fox News Digital reported early on Saturday morning.

The Tide® Ministry, based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, also shared thoughts and concerns with Fox News Digital as this situation unfolds.

"Sanctions against Russia and military support for Ukraine are punitive measures that potentially could affect the situation, but their effectiveness is limited," Don Shenk, director of The Tide Ministry (thetide.org), told Fox News Digital via email.

That implementation, Shenk continued, "may actually cause further deterioration in relationships and fuel further conflict."

"This crisis is a vivid illustration of the need for the Gospel to be proclaimed so that it can take root in sin-hardened hearts and open the door for Christ to replace hatred and strife with love, harmony and peace."

While "The Tide Ministry currently has no direct outreach into either Russia or Ukraine, through prayer we have a direct link to the only true God whose heart is bent toward love and grace," added Shenk.

"We have been and will continue to daily petition God for His divine intervention to sway the hearts of political leaders and to not only protect the lives of all those in the midst of this international conflict — but to also draw them into His loving embrace for all eternity."

The Tide is an international Christian outreach organization committed to worldwide evangelism and discipleship. It accomplishes this largely through Christian radio broadcasts in multiple languages around the world.