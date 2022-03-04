Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine's displaced children, caught up in Russia's attacks, reunited with moms in Poland

A Ukrainian mom is shown greeting her joyous children at the Ukraine-Poland border

By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Ukrainian refugee with 4-year-old child describes escape to Poland Video

Ukrainian refugee with 4-year-old child describes escape to Poland

Valeriia Krishchuk says she had to leave her husband behind in order to leave the country.

With Ukraine still under relentless attack by Russia, some lucky children who managed to escape from Ukraine are now being reunited with their mothers and other family members in Poland.

These scenes, though apparently few and far between right now, are at least offering some rays of hope and happiness amid the horrors of the Russian reign of terror in Ukraine.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

In the image shown at the top of this article, as well as here (below), a Ukrainian mom is shown greeting her children — their faces full of unabashed joy — who arrived at the Polish border as thousands of refugees from Ukraine entered Poland on March 3, 2022, in Medyka, Poland. 

A joyous Ukrainian mother greets her equally joyous children at the Polish border as thousands of refugees from Ukraine enter Poland on March 3, 2022, in Medyka, Poland, in this wonderful photo from Getty Images. As the Russian army crossed Ukrainian borders, the conflict between Ukraine and Russian is expected to force up to 4 million Ukrainians to flee — the escapees are mainly women and children.  (Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images) 

A joyous Ukrainian mother greets her equally joyous children at the Polish border as thousands of refugees from Ukraine enter Poland on March 3, 2022, in Medyka, Poland, in this wonderful photo from Getty Images. As the Russian army crossed Ukrainian borders, the conflict between Ukraine and Russian is expected to force up to 4 million Ukrainians to flee — the escapees are mainly women and children.  (Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The war on Ukraine by Russian forces is expected to force up to 4 million Ukrainians to flee, according to some sources.

Over 300,000 people are reported to have entered Poland already. 

HALF A MILLION CHILDREN BECOME REFUGEES IN UKRAINE

Some say there could be more than one million refugees as a result of this war.

An American priest who spoke to Fox News Digital this week said that bringing aid and comfort to Ukrainian refugees as they cross into Poland and other countries must be of the utmost importance right now.

Children have sheltered underground in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Here, a number of very young children are shown with their caretakers as they shelter in the basement of a building. (Oleksandra Ustinova MP)

Children have sheltered underground in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Here, a number of very young children are shown with their caretakers as they shelter in the basement of a building. (Oleksandra Ustinova MP)

He told Fox News Digital on Thursday that all of Ukraine right now is "a war zone." 

Given this brutal humanitarian reality, other images coming out of Ukraine are nothing less than tragic. 

See the other images here within this article.  

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, on Friday, March 4, 2022. Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.  (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP) 

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, on Friday, March 4, 2022. Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.  (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP)

Many photos capture the reality of how more and more Ukrainians are being forced to flee with whatever they can pack or carry on their bags.

People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound, announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound, announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti))

A number of nonprofit charities and other groups are already on the ground in Ukraine and in other European countries trying to help and do what they can for innocent families caught up in the crossfire. 

On March 1, 2022, a family travels with small children to the Lviv-Holovnyi railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. (UNICEF/Viktor Moskaliuk)

On March 1, 2022, a family travels with small children to the Lviv-Holovnyi railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. (UNICEF/Viktor Moskaliuk)

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, Ann Young Lee, CEO and co-founder of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), said, "CORE is responding to the most urgent humanitarian needs stemming from the war in Ukraine."

KENTUCKY MOM OF 8 DESPERATE TO RESCUE TEEN GIRL FROM UKRAINE

She also said, "Initial relief efforts are centered on providing emergency assistance in the Polish border towns of Lublin and Rzeszów and helping internally displaced people in the Lviv area of Ukraine."

Stay with Fox News for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.