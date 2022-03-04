Ukraine's displaced children, caught up in Russia's attacks, reunited with moms in Poland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Ukraine still under relentless attack by Russia, some lucky children who managed to escape from Ukraine are now being reunited with their mothers and other family members in Poland.

These scenes, though apparently few and far between right now, are at least offering some rays of hope and happiness amid the horrors of the Russian reign of terror in Ukraine.

In the image shown at the top of this article, as well as here (below), a Ukrainian mom is shown greeting her children — their faces full of unabashed joy — who arrived at the Polish border as thousands of refugees from Ukraine entered Poland on March 3, 2022, in Medyka, Poland.

The war on Ukraine by Russian forces is expected to force up to 4 million Ukrainians to flee, according to some sources.

Over 300,000 people are reported to have entered Poland already.

Some say there could be more than one million refugees as a result of this war.

An American priest who spoke to Fox News Digital this week said that bringing aid and comfort to Ukrainian refugees as they cross into Poland and other countries must be of the utmost importance right now.

He told Fox News Digital on Thursday that all of Ukraine right now is "a war zone."

Given this brutal humanitarian reality, other images coming out of Ukraine are nothing less than tragic.

Many photos capture the reality of how more and more Ukrainians are being forced to flee with whatever they can pack or carry on their bags.

A number of nonprofit charities and other groups are already on the ground in Ukraine and in other European countries trying to help and do what they can for innocent families caught up in the crossfire.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, Ann Young Lee, CEO and co-founder of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), said, "CORE is responding to the most urgent humanitarian needs stemming from the war in Ukraine."

She also said, "Initial relief efforts are centered on providing emergency assistance in the Polish border towns of Lublin and Rzeszów and helping internally displaced people in the Lviv area of Ukraine."



