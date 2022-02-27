Ukraine's bravest know 'this might be their last night on earth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Wayne Troxell, former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (retired), said that former members of the Ukrainian military he knows well — men who have rejoined the military there now, in order to help fight against the Russian invasion — are "unflappable" in the face of attacks.

"The other day I talked to my friend ‘L,’" Troxell told Fox News Digital this week, referencing one of the individuals he got to know years ago and has maintained a friendship with to this day.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: LIVE UPDATES

"He and his band of other former soldiers — they all had their AK-47s and they all had smiles on their faces. In the face of this Russian attack, they are just unflappable" in standing up for their country's independence, said Troxell.

"They are not going down without a fight."

As they fight for their land and stand up to the Russians with fierce pride, "the Ukrainian military leadership and its citizens are showing the world what resolve in the face of a tyrannical bully is," said Troxell.

"This is what countries do when their existentialism is in question — and certainly, the Russians want to eliminate Ukraine."

He added, "These men are standing with dignity and honor, and continuing to keep after it."

WHEN ‘WORLD IS A MESS,’ WE MUST TURN TO GOD, SAYS CATHOLIC PRIEST

Troxell also said somberly, "In the end, the sheer numbers of the Russian forces may overtake them. But they are not going down without a fight — and certainly, my friends ‘A’ and ‘L’ are not going down without a fight. They are staying in it."

He noted that "they want me to continue getting their story out. That's why I'm posting screenshots of my conversations with them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram."

Troxell explained that when he retired two years ago, "I was the senior enlisted individual at the Department of Defense, and my goal was to provide the pulse of the force to [Joseph Francis] Dunford, the chairman [from Oct. 1, 2015-Sept. 30, 2019], and the Secretary of Defense, whomever that person was at the time — and for two years [from Jan. 2017-Jan. 2019], it was Sec. James Mattis," he said.

But also, "my goal was to build a global network of senior enlisted individuals that could share best practices" and much more, said Troxell.

As a result, said Troxell, he did a great deal of traveling overseas.

"I went to Ukraine twice and my counterpart there, who was still the senior enlisted person in Ukrainian military — he and I became very close," and have stayed in touch, he said.

The man even attended "my retirement ceremony," said Troxell, "so I've kept in touch with him, and there's another friend of mine there as well."

That second man, said Troxell, had already retired.

But given the Russian invasion, "he's now taken up arms to fight against the Russians. What they want, and what they continue to tell me as we communicate," added Troxell, "is that they are taking the fight to the Russians, and they are bogging the Russians down, although the Russians are continuing to advance because of their sheer numbers and firepower."

Still, what he hears from his two good friends, Troxell emphasized — "men who I call my brothers — is the same thing you hear publicly from President Volodymr Zelenskyy, and from members of the Ukrainian Parliament as well. And that is that they are going to stand and fight — and not once have either of these gentlemen, during my calls with them or my texts with them, wavered in any way about standing firm against this existential threat from Russia."

UKRAINE FAMILY HEARTBREAK AS FATHER MUST SAY GOODBYE TO SON

And yes, he said: These brave Ukrainians — "hardened military men" who are fighting for their country's existence — know that any day now, "this might be their last night on earth."

But they are not giving up the fight, no matter how hard the days and nights are for them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the friends also told him, said Troxell: "Tell the world we are a great people. We are just in a sh---- situation."