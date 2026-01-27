America’s national bird lays second egg at famed California nest as nesting season continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America’s national bird added a new chapter to its closely watched nesting season this week after a well-known bald eagle pair laid a second egg at their California nest — a moment captured live as millions of viewers continue to follow the eagles’ journey.

The latest addition, laid by Jackie at the Big Bear Valley nest in Southern California, marks a key development in a nesting season that has drawn nationwide attention in recent years on a popular livestream run by the nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Friends of Big Bear Valley announced the arrival of the second egg in a detailed update to followers Monday evening.

"Egg #2 is here! Jackie laid the 2nd egg of the season at 17:09:24," the organization wrote. "The process started at approximately 16:57:08."

The nonprofit explained that bald eagles do not immediately commit to full incubation after the first egg is laid.

"Bald Eagles practice delayed incubation," the group said, noting that the behavior helps ensure eaglets hatch closer together and improves survival chances.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, Jackie typically lays eggs three days apart, meaning the nesting season may not yet be complete.

"Since Jackie consistently lays eggs 3 days apart, this process slows the development of the first egg(s) laid, so hatching will occur closer together," the group explained. "If Jackie lays a 3rd egg this season, we may continue to see delayed incubation."

The group added: "Only Jackie knows for sure, so we will continue to observe and see what unfolds."

Jackie and Shadow have become widely followed among wildlife watchers, with viewers tuning in daily to watch their behavior, nesting routines and interactions with potential predators.

In a recent update describing the days leading up to the first egg, the nonprofit detailed how Shadow brought food to Jackie and helped guard the nest.

"Shadow landed just inches from Jackie’s beak with the fish in his talons," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote. "As she was thanking him with her softer vocals, she sweetly accepted it and happily ate every bite."

The group also described moments of danger around the nest. "A hawk came swooping down at Jackie, in a possible attempt to knock her off the branch," the update said. "She fended it off using her wings and vocals and the hawk flew away."

The nonprofit previously announced the first egg earlier this week on Jan. 23, providing precise timing from the livestream footage. "At 16:22 cam time, Jackie showed the first signs she was in labor with her first egg," the group said. "She stood up at 16:27 and laid the egg at 16:32:24 cam time."

Shadow returned to the nest shortly afterward. "Shadow came in briefly at 16:41:30 and saw the egg!"

The bald eagle has served as a national symbol of the United States since 1782 and was formally codified by Congress as the nation’s official bird in 2024, making the closely watched nesting season a point of interest well beyond California.

According to the American Eagle Foundation, bald eagles normally lay one to three eggs per year, with eggs hatching anywhere between 34 and 40 days after incubation. Both mother and father eagles will lie on the eggs to protect them from extreme weather and predators.

"Thank you for being a part of Jackie & Shadow’s adventure!" Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote. "We will continue to observe and see what unfolds."

"Jackie and Shadow will take turns caring for the eggs and they should continue with nest deliveries such as fish, sticks and fluff. We will see if Jackie lays another egg this week," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

"In the coming days, you may see Jackie and Shadow stand next to or over the eggs, and they may even leave them tucked snug and safe in their nest bowls while they look on from another tree close by. It is all normal. Jackie and Shadow practice what is called "delayed incubation" to help the eggs hatch closer together. This has been our number one question."