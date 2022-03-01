Ash Wednesday, start of Lent: When 'world is a mess,' we must 'turn to God'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lent is celebrated by Christians worldwide starting on Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

During Lent, believers remember and honor the 40 days that Jesus spent in the desert after his baptism, during which he was tempted by Satan.

Ash Wednesday begins a 40-day spiritual pilgrimage for today’s faithful — symbolized by receiving ashes on the forehead.

"Many of us have been too busy doing other things that haven't brought us the happiness God wants us to have" — Lent is "the perfect opportunity to deepen our relationship with God."

Noting the ashes are "a sign of repentance and a willingness to walk with Christ," Fr. Stephen Rock of Reading, Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital that as the ashes are applied, these words are spoken: "’Repent and believe in the Gospel,’ or ‘Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.’"

Fr. Rock is a priest for the Catholic community in Reading, which consists of two churches, St. Agnes and St. Athenasius. He shared a number of other thoughts this week about Ash Wednesday.

Lent is a "penitential time" that allows us to better prepare to "enter into the mystery" of Holy Week, Fr. Rock noted. During Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday, believers reflect on the final period of Christ’s life on earth, including the Last Supper, Christ’s crucifixion and his resurrection — which is celebrated on Easter.

"Christians believe that Jesus, the Son of God, did all of this for our salvation and to set us free from sin and death," said Fr. Rock.

He continued, "Lent is a time for us to fast, to pray and to perform works of charity (or alms giving)." For all those who embrace this time with an open heart, Fr. Rock said it will "enable them to draw closer to our loving God and strengthen their spiritual lives."

It’s not so much what we "give up," said Rock — as many people abstain from alcohol, sweets or other treats or pleasures during Lent. Instead, it's really about "giving more time to God, inviting Him to come into our hearts and transform us."

Fr. Rock likens this to "the farmer in the Gospel who sows the seeds and goes to sleep not knowing exactly how the seed germinates, blossoms and ripens. He trusts that God will provide."

Rock noted that Lent is not meant as a kind of religious "show," but instead is a "realistic" and "down-to-earth" time for believers.

"It’s about the ashes and the cross," he said. "It’s about everything in life that touches us, and how we spend our time. It’s about sin and sorrow, life and death."

Fr. Rock related Lent to current world events. "The world is a mess, our society seems adrift and issues related to COVID have made things worse," the priest said.

UKRAINE'S ‘HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE’ HAPPENING RIGHT NOW

Referencing Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Fr. Rock said there is no better time to "turn our thoughts to God, inviting Him into our lives to strengthen us and give us hope in a world that seems so out of control."

Rock said that if believers take the three pillars of Lent seriously — fasting, praying and acts of charity — these will "help open our hearts to a God who loves us. Then everything changes."

Fr. Rock added, "Many of us have been too busy doing other things that have never brought us the happiness that God wants us to have."

UKRAINIAN AMERICAN PASTOR IN VA SHARES HAUNTING IMAGE OF PEOPLE HUDDLED IN BASEMENT OF UKRAINE HOME

"Lent gives us the perfect opportunity to deepen our relationship with God. He wants a relationship with us. If we take the time," he also said, "God will help us to be filled with hope and joy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Then, we can say at Easter, ‘He is Risen, He is truly Risen!’"