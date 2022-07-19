Expand / Collapse search
Heat Wave
Published

UK heat wave leads movie theaters to offer free tickets to redheads

‘Redheads are often more vulnerable’ to the sun, Showcase Cinemas U.K. said

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
As the U.K. faces an unprecedented heat wave, one movie theater company is offering to "help" some people who are more susceptible to the sun

Showcase Cinemas U.K. is offering free movie tickets for people with red hair on Monday and Tuesday of this week. 

The promotion, which the theater chain titled "SPF (Sun Protecting Flicks) for Redheads," was announced last week on social media. 

"Since redheads are often more vulnerable than most to the sun’s rays, we're giving them shelter from the sun inside our fully air conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all," the promotion website says.

The promotion is only available in person for screenings on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, according to the terms and conditions. Free tickets are limited to one per transaction and one per day for people with red hair. 

A movie theater company in the U.K. is giving people with red hair free movie tickets as the country deals with record-high temperatures.

A movie theater company in the U.K. is giving people with red hair free movie tickets as the country deals with record-high temperatures. (iStock)

People with red or blond hair are at greater risk of developing skin cancer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other genetic factors that can increase someone’s risk of skin cancer include skin that burns or freckles easily, blue or green eyes, lighter natural skin color, certain types of moles and older age, the CDC website says. 

People with red hair are more susceptible to skin cancer, according to the CDC. There are also several other genetic factors that can increase someone's risk of skin cancer, such as blue or green eyes or lighter natural skin. 

Temperatures reached extraordinary levels in the U.K. this week, getting so hot that the runway "melted" at the country’s largest air force base, Fox Weather reported.

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 