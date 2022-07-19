UK heat wave leads movie theaters to offer free tickets to redheads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the U.K. faces an unprecedented heat wave, one movie theater company is offering to "help" some people who are more susceptible to the sun.

Showcase Cinemas U.K. is offering free movie tickets for people with red hair on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

HOW TO WEAR SUNSCREEN THE RIGHT WAY: YOUR GUIDE TO SPF

The promotion, which the theater chain titled "SPF (Sun Protecting Flicks) for Redheads," was announced last week on social media.

"Since redheads are often more vulnerable than most to the sun’s rays, we're giving them shelter from the sun inside our fully air conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all," the promotion website says.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOUR SUNSCREEN IS EXPIRED

The promotion is only available in person for screenings on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, according to the terms and conditions. Free tickets are limited to one per transaction and one per day for people with red hair.

People with red or blond hair are at greater risk of developing skin cancer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other genetic factors that can increase someone’s risk of skin cancer include skin that burns or freckles easily, blue or green eyes, lighter natural skin color, certain types of moles and older age, the CDC website says.

Temperatures reached extraordinary levels in the U.K. this week, getting so hot that the runway "melted" at the country’s largest air force base, Fox Weather reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER