Tunnel to Towers NYC 5K: Runners, supporters share lessons of patriotism at 9/11 memorial event

National pride was as alive as ever in New York City following the kickoff of the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K race on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Runners, supporters and volunteers alike came together for the day for the greater cause of remembering the heroes lost on 9/11 and honoring those who serve our communities day in and day out.

Attendees shared with Fox News Digital that events like these promote often-lost feelings of patriotism and unity.

Army veteran Earl Granville, who lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan in 2008, ran the race while holding an American flag on his back.

He shared the importance of remembering that 9/11 first responders were the first casualties of the War on Terror — and that they "paved the way" for modern-day military culture.

The veteran-turned-public speaker explained that the 5K puts national unification back into perspective. He called for Americans to set aside their differences and find a way to be more unified.

"We’re coming together, but we should always be together," he said.

"Let’s keep that going. We don’t need a tragedy to come together."

"We are a melting pot with different beliefs and different ideas and different cultures, and so we should all still be getting along."

Granville recalled the first responders’ instances of bravery as "pretty awesome."

He referenced the heroic actions of 9/11 hero and firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran from Brooklyn to Ground Zero to "do the right thing."

"Remember why we honor them," said Granville of America's first responders. "Let’s put down our differences and understand that we’re a great nation."

Fourteen-year-old Jordan Pieszchata from Hillsdale, N.J., also mentioned Siller’s heroism.

She said she took away the message to "never stop" when the going gets tough.

"I’m not the greatest runner, but I know not to stop," she said.

"He ran all the way to the [World Trade Center] knowing there was an attack here and didn’t stop."

"So, what it means to me," she added, "is doing the same thing that everybody else did."

Other Tunnel to Towers 5K race attendees, such as Hofstra University lacrosse player Tiegue Norman, also embraced this feeling of unity among other Americans.

"It doesn’t matter what race you are, ethnicity — it doesn’t matter," he said. "We just all come together for one better cause."

Seton Hall University softball player Abby Wingo returned the sentiment.

"No matter what you believe in, where you’re from, we all come together and do this," she said.

Wingo and her classmate, Seton Hall University baseball player John Luders, both said they felt great pride in watching firefighters participate in the run while decked out in full gear — and taking in the photos of first responders who lost their lives.

"I feel very proud," Luders said.

"It’s just greater than yourself," he said. "It’s awesome."

"It makes you want to sprint the whole thing," Wingo said. "It’s just so much bigger than anybody."

Runner Logan Welge from St. Louis, Missouri, agreed that being cheered on by U.S. servicemembers and first responders was inspiring.

"But they’re the ones we should be cheering for," he said.

Fellow runner and Chicagoan Brian Spahn chimed in, emphasizing that it’s an American duty to "keep this country strong."

"These are things that we need," he said. "We’ve got to stay together — one nation under God."

Tunnel to Towers volunteer Tricia Foley said she continues to pay it forward with organizations such as Tunnel to Towers. She is the mother of an Iraq War veteran and proud American, she said.

"We love our country," she said.

"We’ve got to support the people who answered the call [to serve]."

Navy veteran Jim Leahy shared a simple patriotic message to all those involved: "God bless America."