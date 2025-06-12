Tropical fruit could help your heart, plus passenger defends 'gate lice' behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'WIN-WIN': Certain women may benefit from a tropical fruit as research shows improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol.

FOOD FRAUD: A viral TikTok revealed how a waitress dealt with customers who ordered meals, returned half-eaten dishes for refunds and laughed about it.

'TOTAL MADNESS': Reddit user defends "gate lice" boarding due to inaudible announcements after airlines crack down on the behavior.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

DO IT FOR DAD – Tech gifts show you appreciate your dad's hobbies, whether he likes Apple products, gaming or even bird watching. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos