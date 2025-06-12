Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Tropical fruit could help your heart, plus passenger defends 'gate lice' behavior

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Mangos up close

Mangoes could be the answer to better heart health. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'WIN-WIN': Certain women may benefit from a tropical fruit as research shows improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol.

FOOD FRAUD: A viral TikTok revealed how a waitress dealt with customers who ordered meals, returned half-eaten dishes for refunds and laughed about it.

'TOTAL MADNESS': Reddit user defends "gate lice" boarding due to inaudible announcements after airlines crack down on the behavior.

Queue of passengers pictured facing away from the camera waiting at a boarding gate at the airport. Passengers are holding suitcases and luggage as some are on their phones

A Reddit user has defended a trend known as "gate lice" boarding. (Getty Images)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

DO IT FOR DAD – Tech gifts show you appreciate your dad's hobbies, whether he likes Apple products, gaming or even bird watching. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

This article was written by Fox News staff.