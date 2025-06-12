Tropical fruit could help your heart, plus passenger defends 'gate lice' behavior

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
'WIN-WIN': Certain women may benefit from a tropical fruit as research shows improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol.
FOOD FRAUD: A viral TikTok revealed how a waitress dealt with customers who ordered meals, returned half-eaten dishes for refunds and laughed about it.
'TOTAL MADNESS': Reddit user defends "gate lice" boarding due to inaudible announcements after airlines crack down on the behavior.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
DO IT FOR DAD – Tech gifts show you appreciate your dad's hobbies, whether he likes Apple products, gaming or even bird watching. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion