Passenger defends controversial 'gate lice' behavior as airlines crack down on early boarding attempts

A flight passenger came out in defense of a controversial travel trend, sparking an etiquette debate among flyers.

The trend of "gate lice" was widely reported last year when American Airlines began prohibiting people from boarding ahead of their particular seat zone.

The airline began using technology that audibly alerts gate agents when passengers are attempting to board ahead of their designated assignment, Fox News Digital reported.

Recently, a traveler posted in the "r/delta" forum on Reddit, writing "in defense of gate lice."

"Flying out of [Philadelphia] today, and you could not hear [what] the gate agent was saying, ‘Now boarding blahblahblah.' What?" read the post.

The user admitted he is hard of hearing, but that his wife is not.

"We were not alone because everyone was crowding around the gate area trying to understand what this ridiculous woman was saying," the user wrote.

"There was a sign that displayed the boarding zones currently allowed to board, but it was facing another gate and not facing where all the gate lice were standing … To read the sign, you have to get in the way of the passengers who are allowed to board! Total madness," the person continued.

The user went on to share his grievances about the volume of gate agents and pilots over the speaker.

Redditors took to the comments section to discuss their thoughts about "gate lice" and their own experiences with flying.

"I stand against the wall facing the gate so I can hear the announcements. I don't consider myself gate lice," commented one user.

Another person wrote, "It’s the inconsistency that bothers me. Figure out the best way to board planes … then every airport do[es] it exactly the same."

"Just a couple of weeks ago, I realized I could not hear a damn thing the gate agent was saying," said one user. "I couldn’t see the screens and had to move closer like the dreaded gate lice. But I honestly did not know what they were saying. It was completely inaudible."

Other Redditors weighed in on the volume and tone of announcements by gate agents.

"I was boarding a flight in Atlanta, and the [gate agent] was muttering incoherently into the microphone and then would turn to the woman beside her and laugh. No one could understand what she was saying," commented a user.

Still another person wrote, "All need to learn how to enunciate. Then you don't need to raise your voice as much. Everyone understands clearly spoken words."

"I have a hearing impairment … This condition significantly impacts my experience when flying, as I often struggle to hear important announcements from gate agents, especially related to delays or gate changes," shared one user.

Another person commented that "[gate agents] don't even care they're announcing over another announcement on top of the PA system being terribly designed."

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall told Fox News Digital there have always been passengers who try to get around the general boarding process.

"Today, it has become more prevalent," she said.

"When caught, instead of admitting to it or shrugging with a clichéd, 'No harm in trying,' they become belligerent, still expecting to have their demands met," Randall said.

She added, "Gate lice may have different reasons for jumping ahead of their assigned zone. Other than having a tight connecting flight or traveling with a disabled passenger, wait your turn."

Randall also said, "When we don’t follow the simple guidelines, airlines are forced to create rules. And, yes, for those of us who try to follow the rules and practice courtesy, it stinks and is frustrating."