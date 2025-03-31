Expand / Collapse search
Tourists question if simple act is 'illegal' amid cherry blossom season

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

cherry blossoms plus dc tourists

Fox News Digital asked cherry blossom visitors this weekend if it's "illegal" or not to touch or pick the blooms. The answers were surprising. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

PENALTY FOR PICKING?  – As the cherry blossoms peak in Washington, D.C., visitors share conflicting opinions on whether it's illegal to pick the blooms from the trees — and a park ranger offers the final say. 

'BE WARY'– The death of Miller Gardner, son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner, has experts speaking out about travel and health after the teen died while on vacation in Costa Rica.

SUGAR RUSH – A woman says she refuses to buy any junk food for her family, but it's causing problems among the five children at home. A nutritionist weighs in.

Kid swimming processed foods

"I've made the decision," shared a woman on Reddit, to "not to keep any junk food in the house at all." This has caused some serious problems among her five children. (iStock)

REEL IT IN – Fishing season is here, so it's likely time to stock up on your gear. Grab rods, lures, waterproof clothing and a cooler before hitting the water. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

Deals