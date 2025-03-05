Spring fishing gear essentials for every angler

The first time you get out on the water in the spring is, literally, a breath of fresh air. Warm spring days mean it’s finally time to start fishing! The start of the fishing season typically kicks off in early March in the South and April higher up north.

This time of year is particularly exciting for fishing enthusiasts, as the waters come alive with activity. Fish are feeding more frequently in preparation for their spawning season, making spring one of the best times to fish.

Whether you're a seasoned angler or are brand-new to fishing, having the right gear is essential to making the most of the season. Make sure you're well-equipped to enjoy your days on the water with this fishing gear.

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

Spring fishing typically means you’re catching fish like bass and trout. You’ll need the right rod in hand to better your chances of catching a fish. Beginners can get an inexpensive rod and reel combo kit with everything you need to fish, including lures, fishing line and a carrying case.

L.L. Bean also has a well-designed Quest fishing pole that works well for those just learning to fish and intermediates as well. It’ll get the job done when fishing for bass, trout and a wide variety of other fish.

Advanced fishing enthusiasts may want to try a pole like the Okuma X-Series, specifically designed for bass fishing. It’s made from durable carbon and the design is much more responsive than less advanced poles. The FishUSA Flagship bass spinning rod is another pole that’s best for more advanced anglers. You can choose between medium-light, medium, and medium-heavy powers and it is made from a graphite-blend designed for strength.

10 GIFTS FOR DADS WHO LOVE TO FISH

Original price: $24.95

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Lures are a vital part of fishing, and every angler has an opinion on what bait is better. For those who prefer bass fishing, this L.L. Bean collection of bass lures is a great place to start. Those fishing in freshwater or saltwater will appreciate these segmented fishing lures you can find on Amazon. They’re designed so their movements mimic real fish, making it easier to land a big catch.

Fishers who prefer live bait but don’t want to buy it every time they go out, can get a similar effect from Berkley’s Gulp! products. You can get Gulp! earthworms, which are designed to look and feel like live earthworms.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

On any fishing trip, you need a place to store your catch of the day until you get back home. A fishing cooler, like this long Buffalo Gear insulated fish cooler bag, can hold multiple fillets of fish and ice. Bass Pro also has an insulated fish cooler that’s made from heavy-duty materials and includes a drain, so it’s easy to clean.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Anyone who plans to fish frequently this spring needs a tackle organizer to keep hooks and bait safe. This large tackle box from Walmart has three drawers on either side and a large top compartment. It all folds together into an easy carrying case when you’re not out fishing.

For a complete carrying case with a spot for your tackle, fishing reel and other accessories, grab this Ghosthorn fishing backpack from Amazon. The bag is comfortable to carry and made from a durable nylon fabric that can withstand heavy gear.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Spring fishing often means you’re still dealing with colder water, so it’s important you protect your feet from freezing with waterproof boots. HUK Rogue Wave boots are designed for anglers of all kinds and are a well-known waterproof boot. They’re ankle boots, so they won’t make your feet overheat, but they’re made from water-resistant materials.

Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea boots from Sperry are also a classic fishermen’s brand. The rugged soles are designed so you won’t slip and the water-tight materials will keep your feet warm and dry. L.L. Bean’s Wellie boots are another strong option. They’re well-made and have slip-proof soles and are low-rise for added comfort.

FALL FISHING GEAR YOU NEED FOR THE COLDER WEATHER

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

On cooler spring days when you still want to get out and fish, waterproof pants can ensure you stay comfortable. Truewerk makes stylish and waterproof pants that will actually keep you comfortable. Designed for a variety of working situations, they’re durable and abrasion-resistant.

You can also go with these water and windproof pants from Amazon. The elastic waist keeps them comfortable while you’re waiting to get a bit.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

After you catch your fish, having a reliable fillet knife can help you quickly process it for cooking. The most important part of any fillet knife is the sharpness. A dull blade can make it difficult to cut through the meat, so first make sure you have a knife sharpener.

The KastKing fillet knife is a popular choice on Amazon thanks to its comfort grip handle and sharp and flexible blade. An Ozark Trail six-inch fillet knife has a similar comfortable handle and is made from durable stainless steel.