Tourists question if simple act is 'illegal' amid cherry blossom season, park ranger reveals answer

Millions of tourists from all over flock to the nation's capital each spring to catch a glimpse of the treasured cherry blossom trees.

The blooms reached peak blossom this weekend as travelers snapped photos along the Tidal Basin and amid the monuments.

While enjoying the scene, however, many visitors may not know there could be some harm done and even a penalty imposed for picking precious blooms or climbing the tree branches.

Fox News Digital asked cherry blossom visitors over the weekend if they knew whether it's "illegal" to touch or pick the blooms. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"I don't know, but I already picked a couple of flowers, so I hope it's not," said a young boy from Frederick, Maryland, as he stood with his family amid the trees.

A woman named Gina, who was visiting from Pennsylvania, answered, "Most likely, if you're asking the question."

Said a man named Chris of Pennsylvania, "Probably."

A woman from Miami, Florida, admitted, "We did touch it because we had never touched it. So hopefully we're OK."

She added, "But the texture is just so beautiful. We had never even seen one."

"Once it falls on the ground, then we can touch it."

Masha, who was visiting from Philadelphia, said, "I don't think so. I saw someone with one, I think."

A Maryland man said, "I think it's illegal. But once it falls on the ground, then we can touch it."

A girl from Greenbelt, Maryland, said, "It depends if you’re taking lots of them."

"If there's a limited amount, I guess it would be illegal," said a man named Phillip of Staten Island, New York. "But I mean, it's really fine if you're just taking a couple leaves or so," he said.

Various federal statutes and regulations state that it is unlawful to willfully destroy, cut, break, injure or remove any tree, shrub or plant within a national military park or land of the United States.

The US Code under §1865 National Park Service states that there is a penalty for "offenses relating to structures and vegetation."

An offender could be "imprisoned not less than 15 days nor more than one year, fined under this title but not less than $10 for each monument, statue, marker, guidepost, or other structure, tree, shrub, or plant that is destroyed, defaced, injured, cut or removed, or both," the code says.

Mike Litterst, spokesperson for the National Park Service and its National Mall and Memorial Parks, told Fox News Digital, "Please don't touch the blossoms. Don't break branches off. Don't climb the trees."

He added, "There are certainly offenses in the code and federal regulations about the use of natural resources."

"But if we see people [doing that], we tend to use that as a teachable moment, not an opportunity to throw the book at them."

Litterst said he asks travelers to become "cherry blossom protectors."

Around the Tidal Basin and mall is signage that shares a pledge.

Once visitors agree to it, they receive a "cherry blossom protector" button badge.

Many cherry blossom sightseers were spotted wearing the button over the weekend.

Protectors agree to stay on the sidewalks and away from tree roots, and avoid climbing or swinging on the branches while also leaving fragile branches alone.

The cherry blossoms generally last for four weeks.