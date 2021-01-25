TikTok star shares sleepwalking adventures captured by security cameras

A Canadian paranormal writer and social media influencer has astounded her millions of followers with sleepwalking videos.

Celina Myers, 26, has been open about her sleepwalking adventures for some time, but TiKTok’s algorithm appears to have brought her most recent nighttime escapades to a wider audience.

One video that Myers shared on Friday has garnered more than 8.4 million likes and shows her rushing to her kitchen and gathering drink cans in her arms while she chatters away and makes unintelligible noises. Security cameras installed throughout the home reveal she tossed the cans onto her snow-covered lawn in between laughs.

A random passerby walking down the street can be seen hesitating as they watch Myers antics.

The TikTok star explained her actions simply in her video caption: "I remember dreaming about a pool party."

The hilarious video has since racked up 432,000 shares and more than 145,900 comments from both entertained and concerned TikTokers.

"Oh please let that man see this video, I guarantee he needs closure," joked on commenter.

"The man definitely felt his fight or flight," another person quipped.

Several other TikTok users urged Myers to get a sound alarm or a set of childproof locks since they didn’t think security cameras were enough of a precaution.

Myers posted a different sleepwalking video on Sunday that showed she is a courteous dinner party host. The 26-year-old can be seen offering a chicken pot pie to a dreamed up guest before she says, "You go first."

At some point in the night, Myers runs out of her house and he husband races to retrieve her. And just like her other viral video, the brief clip has received more than 3.3 million likes and tens of thousands of likes and shares

As of Monday evening, Myers TikTok following has grown to 8.5 million. She has also shared her frequent sleepwalking adventures on Instagram, which she has made into a highlight reel with dozens of video clips.

In some of the highlights, she explained she sleepwalks whenever she is stressed or eats cheese or chocolate before bed.

Myers did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Sleepwalking is considered a sleep disorder where individuals can carry out actions when they go from a deep slumber to a "lighter stage" of sleep, according to WebMD. The disorder usually affects children between the ages of 4 and 8, but it can also affect adults in some cases.

Up-to-date studies on sleepwalking have not published in recent years. An old study from Stanford University School of Medicine from 2012 estimated that 3.6% of Americans sleepwalk, which was equivalent to more than 8.4 million people at the time.