The foods that can help you sleep better (and the foods that might keep you up at night)

You have to eat and you have to sleep, so why not make those two activities work together?

A recent survey revealed that many Americans believed they weren’t getting enough deep sleep, leading them to feel tired more often. This lack of quality sleep reportedly affected the participants’ moods, health and even their marriages.

Foods that contain melatonin, a sleep-regulating hormone, can improve your sleep patterns, Healthline reports. Almonds, for example, contain melatonin along with magnesium, which has also been linked to improved sleep quality.

Turkey has long been linked with drowsiness, likely due to the fact that it has tryptophan in it, an amino acid that increases the production of melatonin. Along with high levels of protein, turkey may be a good dinner choice before a well-rested evening.

Also, chamomile tea has certain antioxidants in it that bind to receptors in your brain, to promote sleepiness.

According to the Sleep Foundation, cottage cheese is a good combination of lean protein and amino acids, and can help prevent low levels of serotonin in the brain. Bananas, pineapples, oranges and tart cherries are also good options for quality sleep.

Obviously, while some foods help with sleep, others can hurt.

Most people know that drinking alcohol is bad for sleep patterns and caffeine will make it harder to fall asleep, but the list doesn’t end there. For example, broccoli (and other cruciferous vegetables) are very high in fiber. Eating these types of vegetables before bedtime may make you less comfortable while asleep, Delish reports.

Foods that cause heartburn, such as spicy or acidic foods, can also lead to a restless night, and even heartburn in the morning.